FRIDAY
11:59 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested David Michael Denham, 27, no fixed address, for second-degree theft and trespassing, both misdemeanors, and for second-degree burglary and first-degree theft, both felonies.
1:09 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Skylar Hunter Bullard, 18, of La Grande, for misdemeanors of fourth-degree assault, strangulation and first-degree trespassing.
12:56 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a motorcycle theft on the 1400 block of N Avenue.
4:44 p.m. — A caller reported a person was acting disorderly at Greenwood Street and Monroe Avenue. Police counseled the subject.
8:50 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1600 block of Albany Street for someone causing a disturbance. Police warned one person for disorderly conduct.
9:09 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 700 block of North 10th Avenue, Elgin, for a disturbance and warned two people.
11:18 p.m. — A caller complained about a loud party on the first block of Second Street, La Grande. An officer responded, and the party-goers agreed to keep it down.
11:23 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a call about a rape. Police took a report.
SATURDAY
8:16 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mark Alan Paxton, 49, of La Grande, for first-degree theft and second-degree burglary, both felonies, and second- degree theft.
4:12 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy handled a call about two males fighting on South Eighth Avenue, Elgin.
6:58 p.m. — A North Powder resident on the 69400 block of Telocaset Lane reported a dog chased her calves.
9:06 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a loud party on the 1600 block of Jefferson Street. An officer responded and talked to the subjects about the noise level.
11:59 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2500 block of Adams Avenue on a report of vandalism to a vehicle. Police cited a 45-year-old man for criminal mischief and trespassing.
SUNDAY
5:53 a.m. — La Grande emergency services responded to Standley Lane and Hunter Road for a vehicle crash that may have injured at least one person.
9:35 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1900 block of Third Street on a harassment complaint regarding someone with mental illness.
6:40 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a possible prowler on the 1300 block of O Avenue. Police planned to provide extra patrols.
6:50 p.m. — A caller reported an intoxicated pedestrian on the 1000 block of 12th Street, La Grande. An officer checked but did not find the person.
7:21 p.m. — Another call to La Grande police reported an intoxicated pedestrian, this time at Washington Avenue and 12th Street. Again, police checked the scene to no avail.
8:35 p.m. — Law enforcement responded to the 1800 block of G Avenue, La Grande, for a disturbance, and police warned one person for disorderly conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.