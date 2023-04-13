Monday, April 10
8:36 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a trespass that occurred last month on the 2200 block of Depot Street in La Grande. Law enforcement will provide extra patrols of the area.
9:07 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cameron Teem, 31, on a probation and parole detainer.
9:50 a.m.: A caller on the 1700 block of Second Street reported a case of identity theft to La Grande police. An officer reached out for information and explained the available options. The situation was referred to the Department of Motor Vehicles.
11:05 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a fence on the 69300 block of Merritt Lane in Elgin that had been damaged by a hit and run. Law enforcement are attempting to locate a suspect.
11:53 a.m.: La Grande police received a call about a disturbance on the 2200 block of Pine Street over child custody. The responding officers resolved the situation and explained the available options.
12:05 p.m.: La Grande police received a report of a disturbance at Adams Avenue and Island Avenue. The responding officer determined the situation was verbal only and the subjects were not cooperative.
1:14 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about suspicious circumstances on the 1100 block of Division Street in Elgin. The responding deputy cited Christian Cozart, 20, and a juvenile for third-degree disorderly conduct.
2:05 p.m.: A caller from Elgin requested contact from the Union County Sheriff’s Office regarding suspicious circumstances. A deputy advised and referred the situation to the forest service.
3:04 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about someone with dementia who was missing from the 2700 block of Maple Street. Officers responded and the subject was located.
3:15 p.m.: La Grande police took a report of criminal mischief at Life’s Little Treasures Community Thrift Store. An officer responded and counseled juveniles.
3:18 p.m.: A caller reported finding an animal on the 2200 block of Island Avenue in La Grande. The animal enforcement officer responded and located the owner.
3:44 p.m.: A caller reported suspicious circumstances at the skate park to La Grande police. Officers responded and counseled the juveniles.
3:56 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about littering that occurred at Wright Road and Airport Lane in La Grande. A deputy responded and the items were picked up.
6:47 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about a possible intoxicated driver at Highway 30 and Gekeler Lane. Officers responded and determined the driver was not intoxicated.
7:28 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a request for contact from a caller in Elgin regarding possible child neglect. A deputy made contact and determined the report was unfounded.
8:43 p.m.: Oregon State Police arrested Bradley Cates, 27, in John Day on a Union County failure to appear warrant for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
10:07 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a disturbance on the 1700 block of Z Avenue in La Grande. Law enforcement responded and resolved the situation.
11:11 p.m.: During a traffic stop near the 3000 block of Island Avenue, La Grande police arrested Nathan Osterloh, 37, on a parole and probation warrant.
