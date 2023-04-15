Wednesday, April 12
7:07 a.m.: La Grande police received a call that someone was sleeping in a vehicle near the 1800 block of Adams Avenue. An officer responded and the subject moved along.
8:05 a.m.: The animal enforcement officer advised about a horse found on the 700 block of North 14th Street in Elgin.
8:24 a.m.: During a field interrogation on Depot Street in Elgin, Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christian Cozart, 20, on a parole and probation detainer.
11:20 a.m.: A caller reported to La Grande police a hit-and-run to a mailbox on the 1000 block of Jackson Avenue. An officer responded and took a report.
11:36 a.m.: La Grande police took a case number for possible child abuse.
2:00 p.m.: La Grande police arrested Jacob Seaunier, 43, on a bench warrant from Walla Walla County, Washington.
4:09 p.m.: A caller reported suspicious circumstances at Riverside Park to La Grande police. An officer responded and warned four subjects.
4:38 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about a disturbance on the 2300 block of Q Avenue. Officers responded and separated the parties.
4:58 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about loose dogs on South Main Street in Union.
5:14 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a hit-and-run on the 69800 block of Haefer Lane in Cove. A deputy responded and attempted to locate the subject.
9:53 p.m.: A caller on the 600 block of 16th Street reported a theft to La Grande police. An officer responded and the item was returned to the owner.
11:31 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about an unlawful entry into a motor vehicle on the 900 block of Adams Avenue. Officers responded and arrested one subject.
11:40 p.m.: A caller reported a car prowler on the 600 block of Palmer Avenue to La Grande police. Officers responded and arrested one subject.
Thursday, April 13
6:35 a.m.: A caller reported a noise disturbance on the 1600 block of Fourth Street to La Grande police. An officer responded and warned an individual for disorderly conduct.
8:07 a.m.: La Grande police received a call about drug paraphernalia found on the 1400 block of Washington Avenue. An officer responded and disposed of the item.
9:06 a.m.: During a traffic stop at Island Avenue and Albany Street, Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rodrick Smith, 55, on a failure to appear warrant for original charges of reckless driving.
9:08 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a request for contact regarding a cat found in a live trap on the 200 block of Aquarius Way. The information was logged for the animal enforcement officer.
9:14 a.m.: La Grande police responded to a panic alarm from the U.S. Forest Service La Grande District Ranger building. The responding officers escorted one subject off the property.
1:11 p.m.: A caller reported suspicious circumstances on the 2400 block of R Avenue to La Grande police. Officers responded and a child was returned to their mother.
3:15 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a cow loose on Highway 203 and McAlister Road, and a deputy advised.
3:26 p.m.: La Grande police responded to a panic alarm on the 1100 block of Adams Avenue. Officers responded and determined everything was fine.
6:07 p.m.: A caller reported a possible intoxicated driver near the 900 block of Second Street in North Powder. The deputy was out of position, so Baker County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police were advised.
6:49 p.m.: A caller from the 2400 block of Riddle Road requested contact from the Union County Sheriff’s Office regarding ATV laws. A deputy reached out and explained the available options.
9:31 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about a juvenile disturbance on the 1600 block of X Avenue. Officers responded and determined the situation was verbal only.
11:21 p.m.: A caller reported a disturbance on the 2400 block of Empire Drive to La Grande police. An officer responded and warned a person for disorderly conduct.
