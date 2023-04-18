Wednesday, April 12
7:07 a.m.: La Grande police received a call that someone was sleeping in a vehicle near the 1800 block of Adams Avenue. An officer responded and the subject moved along.
8:05 a.m.: The animal enforcement officer advised about a horse found on the 700 block of North 14th Street in Elgin.
8:24 a.m.: During a field interrogation on Depot Street in Elgin, Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christian Cozart, 20, on a parole and probation detainer.
11:20 a.m.: A caller reported to La Grande police a hit-and-run to a mailbox on the 1000 block of Jackson Avenue. An officer responded and took a report.
11:36 a.m.: La Grande police took a case number for possible child abuse.
2:00 p.m.: La Grande police arrested Jacob Seaunier, 43, on a bench warrant from Walla Walla County, Washington.
4:09 p.m.: A caller reported suspicious circumstances at Riverside Park to La Grande police. An officer responded and warned four subjects.
4:38 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about a disturbance on the 2300 block of Q Avenue. Officers responded and separated the parties.
4:58 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about loose dogs on South Main Street in Union.
5:14 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a hit-and-run on the 69800 block of Haefer Lane in Cove. A deputy responded and attempted to locate the subject.
9:53 p.m.: A caller on the 600 block of 16th Street reported a theft to La Grande police. An officer responded and the item was returned to the owner.
11:31 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about an unlawful entry into a motor vehicle on the 900 block of Adams Avenue. Officers responded and arrested one subject.
11:40 p.m.: A caller reported a car prowler on the 600 block of Palmer Avenue to La Grande police. Officers responded and arrested one subject.
Thursday, April 13
6:35 a.m.: A caller reported a noise disturbance on the 1600 block of Fourth Street to La Grande police. An officer responded and warned an individual for disorderly conduct.
8:07 a.m.: La Grande police received a call about drug paraphernalia found on the 1400 block of Washington Avenue. An officer responded and disposed of the item.
9:06 a.m.: During a traffic stop at Island Avenue and Albany Street, Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rodrick Smith, 55, on a failure to appear warrant for original charges of reckless driving.
9:08 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a request for contact regarding a cat found in a live trap on the 200 block of Aquarius Way. The information was logged for the animal enforcement officer.
9:14 a.m.: La Grande police responded to a panic alarm from the U.S. Forest Service La Grande District Ranger building. The responding officers escorted one subject off the property.
1:11 p.m.: A caller reported suspicious circumstances on the 2400 block of R Avenue to La Grande police. Officers responded and a child was returned to their mother.
3:15 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a cow loose on Highway 203 and McAlister Road, and a deputy advised.
3:26 p.m.: La Grande police responded to a panic alarm on the 1100 block of Adams Avenue. Officers responded and determined everything was fine.
6:07 p.m.: A caller reported a possible intoxicated driver near the 900 block of Second Street in North Powder. The deputy was out of position, so Baker County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police were advised.
6:49 p.m.: A caller from the 2400 block of Riddle Road requested contact from the Union County Sheriff’s Office regarding ATV laws. A deputy reached out and explained the available options.
9:31 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about a juvenile disturbance on the 1600 block of X Avenue. Officers responded and determined the situation was verbal only.
11:21 p.m.: A caller reported a disturbance on the 2400 block of Empire Drive to La Grande police. An officer responded and warned a person for disorderly conduct.
Friday, April 14
10:47 a.m.: A caller reported criminal mischief on the 1900 block of Cove Avenue to La Grande police. An officer responded and law enforcement provided extra patrols.
12:25 p.m.: A La Grande police officer self dispatched to a disturbance happening at Spruce Street and X Avenue. A male and female were having a verbal argument.
1:22 p.m.: La Grande police received a request for a citizen’s assist on the 2200 block of Cove Avenue.
2:47 p.m.: A caller reported a careless driver near the 2400 block of Riddle Road in La Grande to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy responded and counseled the subject.
2:50 p.m.: La Grande police received a report of a transient camp in Pioneer Park. An officer responded and told the subjects to move their belongings.
3:08 p.m.: La Grande police received a request for a citizen’s assist on the 800 block of X Avenue. An officer responded and a bicycle was returned.
4:48 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about the theft of a bicycle on the 2700 block of Birch Street. An officer made contact and took a report.
5:33 p.m.: A caller reported a barking dog at Spring Avenue and First Street in La Grande. The animal enforcement officer advised.
6:19 p.m.: La Grande police received a call from the 2700 block of Birch Street about a possibly missing person. An officer made contact and the individual was found.
7:16 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a subject who was possibly suicidal in Island City. A deputy responded and the subject voluntarily went to Grande Ronde Hospital.
7:40 p.m.: A caller reported a careless driver at Second Street and C Street in North Powder to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy responded and counseled the driver.
8:31 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about a possibly fake identification used at Bud Jackson’s Eatery and Taps. An officer responded and requested assistance.
Saturday, April 15
9:38 a.m.: A caller reported a transient camp on the 2100 block of Island Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and found the subject was picking up his belongings and moving along.
12:57 p.m.: La Grande police received a report of a disturbance on the 2300 block of Q Avenue. An officer made contact and provided options.
2:59 p.m.: La Grande police responded to the 2300 block of Q Avenue for a disturbance. Police arrested Cynthia Anne Brown, 51, for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
5:46 p.m.: A caller reported a domestic disturbance at South Ninth Avenue and Birch Street, Elgin. Union County sheriff’s deputies responded and arrested one person.
5:56 p.m.: A caller made a complaint about illegal fireworks at North 11th and West Birch streets, Union.
11:30 p.m.: La Grande police received a report of a disturbance on the 300 block of Fourth Street. Officers responded and the parties separated.
Sunday, April 16
3:40 a.m.: A caller made a complaint about a loud party at Willow Street and Washington Avenue, La Grande. Police responded and counseled the subjects.
10:39 a.m.: La Grande police received a report of a dead cat at Cove Avenue and 27th Street.
12:26 p.m.: A caller on the 400 block of South Dewey Street, Union, reported an abandoned cat. An animal enforcement officer made contact and provided options.
3:29 p.m.: A caller reported careless traffic at Hunter Road and Booth Lane, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and warned one person.
6:09 p.m.: La Grande police received a request for contact regarding a noise disturbance on the 100 block of Polk Avenue. An officer responded and counseled the subject of the call.
11:17 p.m.: A caller reported a disturbance on the 500 block of North Main Street, Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and the parties separated.
