Monday, April 17
5:41 a.m.: La Grande police received a call about a burglary alarm going off at Hideout Saloon. Officers responded and determined the building was secure.
5:48 a.m.: La Grande police responded to a domestic disturbance on the 200 block of Fourth Street. The parties were separated and no arrests were made.
8:28 a.m.: La Grande police received an animal complaint on the 2200 block of Island Avenue. Officers responded and one subject was advised to clean up the mess.
9:08 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kale Binder, 21, of Summerville, on a failure to appear warrant on original charges of removal of parts of wildlife and waste of wildlife.
10:36 a.m.: La Grande police received a call about drug paraphernalia on the 1500 block of Sixth Street. An officer reached out and the paraphernalia was collected.
10:40 a.m.: La Grande police received a call about a runaway. An officer made contact and took a report.
11:09 a.m.: La Grande police responded to a noise complaint on the 100 block of Depot Street. Kristy Fincher, 41, was arrested for second-degree disorderly conduct.
2:34 p.m.: A caller from the 2000 block of Second Street reported a civil issue to La Grande police. An officer reached out and explained the available civil options. The situation was referred to the courts.
4:56 p.m.: During a field interrogation at South Main Street and East Fulton Street in Union a Union County Sheriff’s Office deputy counseled juveniles on careless driving.
6:35 p.m.: A caller reported a juvenile disturbance on the 1400 block of X Avenue to La Grande police. The responding officers separated the parties and put a plan in place.
6:37 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a trespass at Walmart in Island City. Deputies responded and cited Ben Daivison, 51, for trespass.
7:47 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about a juvenile creating a disturbance on the 1400 block of X Avenue. Officers responded, but the situation was resolved prior to their arrival.
8:16 p.m.: Union County Dispatch assisted a motorist on Interstate 84 and provided the number of a tow company.
8:47 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about a missing person. The subject returned home prior to an officer’s arrival.
9:12 p.m.: A caller reported a suspicious person at Safeway to La Grande police. Officers responded and the subject agreed to move along.
Tuesday, April 18
7:13 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a dog loose at Fourth and E streets in North Powder. An animal enforcement officer responded and provided options.
7:56 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a request for a citizen’s assist on the 59900 block of Upper Pretty Lane in La Grande. A deputy responded and explained the available options.
8:01 a.m.: A caller on the 1400 block of M Avenue in La Grande made an animal complaint to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. An animal enforcement officer reached out and will follow up once the reporting party gathers more information.
8:53 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about shoplifting at CJ’s Country Store in North Powder. A deputy responded and took a report.
1:30 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about goats loose at Riverside Park in La Grande. The animal enforcement officer responded and the owner was notified.
2:30 p.m.: A caller reported suspicious circumstances on the 1600 block of Albany Street to La Grande police. Officers responded and counseled juveniles.
3:14 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office issued a case number for a sex crime in Elgin.
3:29 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about possible animal neglect on the 200 block of North 17th Avenue in Elgin. An animal enforcement officer made contact and took the information. The situation will also be referred to the city of Elgin.
3:41 p.m.: La Grande police arrested Justin Pen, 31, on a Union County parole and probation detainer.
3:42 p.m.: A caller reported a suspicious person on the 1100 block of Detroit Street in Elgin to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy responded and counseled the subject.
5:28 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a dog found near Safeway in La Grande. An animal enforcement officer responded and the dog was picked up.
7:11 p.m.: A caller reported to La Grande police a suspicious vehicle near the 2200 block of Adams Avenue. Officers responded and the subjects were told to move along.
10:55 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about possible gunshots on the 1200 block of Adams Avenue. Officers responded but were unable to locate anything connected to gunshots.
11:57 p.m.: A caller reported a theft on the 1400 block of Hall Street in La Grande. Officers responded and warned one subject.
