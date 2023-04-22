9:02 a.m.: La Grande police received a call about a burglary alarm going off at Hideout Saloon. Officers responded to check the location and determined that everything was OK.
9:54 a.m.: A caller reported an assault that had occurred earlier in Elgin to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy responded and logged the information.
9:59 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about an aggressive dog on the 69400 block of Lantz Lane in Cove. An animal enforcement officer reached out and provided options.
11:12 a.m.: Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Vonell Edwards, 46, on a Union County probation violation.
2:00 p.m.: A caller reported possible drug paraphernalia on the 1000 block of Fourth Street to La Grande police. An officer responded and determined the drugs were not illegal.
2:17 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about theft on the 100 block of North 14th Street in Elgin. A deputy reached out and will follow up.
3:24 p.m.: A caller reported a suspicious person at the Lighthouse United Pentecostal Church in Island City to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded and trespassed one subject.
4:30 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a request for contact regarding a transient camp at Wolf Creek Reservoir. A deputy made contact and took information.
4:33 p.m.: La Grande police arrested Michael Declue, 49, on a probation violation warrant.
6:05 p.m.: A caller reported a careless driver near the 10100 block of North McAlister Road in Island City to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement were unable to locate the driver.
6:14 p.m.: La Grande police received a request for a welfare check at H Avenue and 12th Street. An officer responded and made contact with several juveniles. Everything was OK.
7:13 p.m.: A caller reported a domestic disturbance on the 2700 block of Bearco Loop. Officers responded and determined the situation was verbal only.
9:28 p.m.: La Grande police responded to an alarm at the Calvary Chapel in La Grande. It was determined to be a false alarm.
10:24 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a disturbance on the 70300 block of Valley View Road in Elgin. Deputies responded and separated the parties.
