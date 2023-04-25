Thursday, April 20
2:35 a.m.: A caller reported a possible car prowler on the 1400 block of Willow Street to La Grande police. Officers responded and searched the area, but did not locate anyone.
6:06 a.m.: A caller reported a suspicious person and an assault at Fir Street and Court Avenue to La Grande police. An officer responded and determined it was mutual combat.
8:05 a.m.: La Grande police received a call about a stolen bike on the 1400 block of Cherry Street. An officer made contact and took a report.
8:44 a.m.: A caller reported a domestic disturbance on the 2400 block of Empire Drive to La Grande police. An officer responded and determined the situation was verbal only. Civil options were provided.
9:36 a.m.: La Grande police arrested Justin Pen, 31, on a Union County probation violation warrant. Original charges were second-degree burglary and first-degree theft.
10:57 a.m.: La Grande police received a call about an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on the 1400 block of Adams Avenue. The reporting party called back to say they had found the vehicle and it was not stolen.
11:31 a.m.: A caller reported a subject using drugs near the 2000 block of Walnut Street to La Grande police. An officer called to explain the available options and provide resources.
1:04 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about a trespass on the 2400 block of Empire Drive. An officer responded and warned one subject for trespassing.
2:24 p.m.: A caller reported a suspicious person at Sixth Street and M Avenue to La Grande police. An officer responded and determined the report was unfounded.
4:01 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about criminal mischief on the 2400 block of Riddle Road in La Grande. A deputy responded and took a report.
5:00 p.m.: A caller reported a trespass on the 600 block of 18th Street to La Grande police. An officer responded and determined no crime had been committed.
7:36 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Chad Profitt, 49, at Cherry Street and the railroad tracks on an Oregon Parole Board warrant charging smuggling.
Friday, April 21
12:30 a.m.: A caller reported a disturbance on the 1800 block of G Avenue to La Grande police. Officers responded and separated the parties. The situation did not rise to the level of a mandatory arrest.
7:01 a.m.: Oregon State Police reported a vehicle abandoned in a ditch at Pierce Road and Highway 203. A Union County sheriff’s deputy advised and OSP tagged the vehicle.
7:21 a.m.: La Grande police received a call about a damaged fire hydrant at Second Street and Adams Avenue. An officer responded and found there was a sign on it saying it was under construction.
8:35 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a wolf depredation at the 76500 block of Palmer Junction Road. An animal enforcement officer made contact and notified the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
12:22 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about a subject who possibly was experiencing mental illness. An officer responded and contacted Center for Human Development.
1:04 p.m.: A caller reported a domestic disturbance on the 2200 block of Cove Avenue to La Grande police. The responding officer determined the situation was verbal only and counseled the parties.
1:36 p.m.: Oregon State Police took a report of a possibly intoxicated driver on Highway 203. Law enforcement responded and observed no signs of impairment.
2:43 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a theft that occurred at Sim Shot Virtual Range. Tyler Ross, 35, was cited for third-degree theft.
2:52 p.m.: Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tanya Gill, 31, on a Union County secret indictment warrant with original charges of hindering the prosecution.
3:17 p.m.: While performing follow-up on the 100 block of Depot Street, La Grande police arrested one subject on a directors hold.
3:34 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about drug paraphernalia found near Dollar Tree in La Grande. An officer made contact and disposed of the items.
4:55 p.m.: A caller reported fireworks on the 60500 block of Bushnell Road in La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded, but was unable to locate anyone setting off fireworks.
6:36 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a disturbance on the 500 block of East Dearborn Street in Union. A deputy responded and warned one subject for disorderly conduct.
8:49 p.m.: A caller reported a possibly intoxicated driver on Cove Avenue to La Grande police. An officer responded and determined the driver was not impaired.
10:33 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about a loud party on the 1400 block of N Avenue. The responding officers warned several subjects for minors in possession and furnishing alcohol to minors.
Saturday, April 22
10:42 a.m.: A caller reported animal abuse in the area of 70800 Palmer Junction Road, La Grande.
11:07 a.m.: A caller on the 2800 block of Oak Street, La Grande, reported telephonic harassment. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and explained options.
12:21 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about parking at Birch Street and South 15th Avenue, Elgin. A deputy responded and arrested Sean Michael Wiley, 25, of Elgin, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (drugs).
12:56 p.m.: La Grande police received a complaint about a domestic disturbance on the 600 block of 18th Street. Officers responded and took a report.
7 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office on the 1500 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande, arrested Shiloh Kane Dickenson, 39, for violating a restraining order.
11:58 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about noise on the 1100 block of North Bellwood Street, Union.
Sunday, April 23
2:26 p.m.: A caller reported a domestic disturbance on the 2400 block Riddle Road, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and the parties separated.
4:23 p.m.: A La Grande officer was waved down by an individual at Second Street and Jefferson Avenue regarding drug paraphernalia. The officer located the bag and will destroy it appropriately.
8:37 p.m.: La Grande police received a complaint about noise on the 1500 block of Washington Avenue. An officer responded, and the subject moved along.
9:47 p.m.: Local law enforcement received a report of a fight on the 1100 block of Adams Avenue. La Grande police and a Union County sheriff’s deputy responded, and juveniles were taken home.
