Monday, April 24
8:47 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a burglary at Robbins Equipment. A deputy responded and took a report.
9:14 a.m.: La Grande police arrested Jared Eggers, 30, on a Union County warrant charging second-degree criminal mischief and menacing.
11:04 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a minor in possession of marijuana.
11:53 a.m.: A caller reported cows loose at Island Avenue and Riddle Road in La Grande to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy responded and the cows were returned to their owner.
12:52 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a request for contact about the theft of a trailer from the 70100 block of Highway 204. A deputy reached out and took a report.
2:06 p.m.: A caller requested contact from the Union County Sheriff’s Office about criminal mischief on the 10800 block of South Walton Road. A deputy responded and trespassed one subject.
5:59 p.m.: La Grande police cited Barbara Rorden, 37, in lieu of lodging for second-degree trespass.
6:33 p.m.: Seattle Police Department arrested Colin Dittmer, 23, on three Union County failure to appear warrants. The original charges on the warrants included first-degree theft, second-degree theft, second-degree burglary and two counts of first-degree failure to appear.
6:53 p.m.: A caller reported possible child neglect to La Grande police. An officer responded and counseled the subjects.
7:05 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a domestic disturbance on the 800 block of Detroit Street in Elgin. Deputies responded and separated the parties.
8:16 p.m.: A caller reported a disturbance on Birch Street and South 11th Avenue in Elgin to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded and counseled the parties.
9:27 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about suspicious people on the 57900 block of Foothill Road. Deputies responded and determined no crime had been committed.
9:35 p.m.: Pendleton Police Department arrested Maegan Criswell, 37, on a Union County failure to appear warrant. Original charges included unauthorized use of a vehicle, first-degree theft and second-degree theft.
Tuesday, April 25
3:28 a.m.: A caller reported a woman causing a disturbance on the 1600 block of Fourth Street to La Grande police. An officer responded and the subject was told to stay out of the roadway.
9:39 a.m.: La Grande police received a call about a transient camp near Safeway. An officer responded and the camp was moved.
10:08 a.m.: A caller reported suspicious circumstances on the 1200 block of Adams Avenue to La Grande police. An officer responded and determined no one was in need of assistance.
11:05 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a runaway in Union. A deputy responded and the juvenile was located.
12:11 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office took a complaint of possible child abuse in Union.
12:32 p.m.: A caller reported a person was causing a disturbance on the 10100 block of North McAlister Road in Island City. A Union County Sheriff’s deputy responded and counseled the subject.
2:56 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen wallet from Walmart in Island City. A deputy reached out and determined the report was unfounded.
4:27 p.m.: A caller reported finding two dogs on the 700 block of South Second Street in Union. The animal enforcement officer made contact and the caller agreed to take care of the dogs.
7:14 p.m.: A caller reported possible gunshots near the 2800 block of Third Street to La Grande police. An officer was in the area and determined the sound was fireworks.
7:20 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about a burglary alarm going off at Calvary Chapel. Officer responded and found it to be a false alarm.
9:18 p.m.: La Grande police received a report of a car prowler near the La Grande Inn. An officer responded and took information.
11:14 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a possible burglary on West Railroad Avenue. Both deputies and officers responded, but there wasn’t a sign of any crime.
