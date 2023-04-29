Wednesday, April 26
12:19 a.m.: La Grande police received a noise complaint near the 1600 block of Albany Street. Officers responded and warned one subject.
12:21 a.m.: La Grande police received a report of a panic alarm at Horizon Credit Union. Officers responded and determined it was a false alarm.
6:13 a.m.: A caller reported an individual sleeping in a doorway at the Oregon Department of Transportation building to La Grande police. An officer responded and the subject moved along.
7:37 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about disorderly conduct on the 10100 block of North McAlister Road in Island City. Deputies responded and warned one subject.
8:59 a.m.: A caller reported a trespass that occurred on the 10200 block of North McAlister Road in Island City to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded and arrested Graham Ley, 41, for second-degree criminal trespass.
11:12 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about drug paraphernalia found at Walmart in Island City. A deputy reached out and advised the reporting party to dispose of the item.
11:56 a.m.: A caller reported a domestic disturbance that happened earlier on the 500 block of Washington Avenue to La Grande police. An officer reached out and took a report.
3:17 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office observed a disabled vehicle at Spruce Street and Y Avenue.
5:19 p.m.: La Grande police received a report of a transient camp on Elder Street and an officer advised.
5:52 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office cited and released Ronald Mcelvain, 57, for first-degree theft. They also arrested Jacob Campbell, 26, for first-degree theft.
8:50 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a panic alarm at D&B Supply in Island City. Deputies and La Grande police officers responded and determined it was a false alarm.
9:28 p.m.: A caller reported a possibly intoxicated person at Washington Avenue and N Avenue. Officers responded but were unable to locate anyone.
9:30 p.m.: A Union County Sheriff’s deputy heard a car alarm going off in the Walmart parking lot in Island City. The deputy determined that everything was OK.
11:09 p.m.: La Grande police received a noise complaint on the 2000 block of Walnut Street. An officer responded and residents agreed to keep the noise down.
Thursday, April 27
8:21 a.m.: A caller reported a transient camp on Jefferson Avenue to La Grande police. An officer responded and the subjects agreed to move along.
8:38 a.m.: La Grande police arrested Christian Cozart, 20, on a Union County probation violation warrant with original charges of fourth-degree assault.
11:49 a.m.: A caller reported the theft of a bicycle on the 2000 block of Fourth Street to La Grande police. An officer responded and took a report.
12:36 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a dog found near the 57900 block of Foothill Road. The animal enforcement officer responded and took the dog to the shelter.
1:07 p.m.: A caller reported a lost dog near the westbound lanes of Interstate 84 to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. The animal enforcement officer advised and the dog was returned to the owner.
1:16 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about a suspicious person at Cove Avenue and Portland Street. An officer responded and resolved the situation.
1:46 p.m.: A caller reported a domestic disturbance on the 3300 block of Union Street to La Grande police. The responding officers separated the parties.
2:04 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a trespass at Wolf Creek Reservoir in North Powder. A deputy responded and warned one subject for trespassing.
4:26 p.m.: A caller reported a possibly intoxicated driver at Highway 82 and Market Lane in Cove to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy responded and warned the driver.
5:09 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of possible animal neglect at Baltimore Street and North 17th Avenue in Elgin.
7:00 p.m.: La Grande police took a report of minors in possession of marijuana. Officers responded and attempted to locate the juveniles.
11:22 p.m.: A caller reported possible gunshots near the 1800 block of 26th Street to La Grande police. Officers responded and determined that they were fireworks. Two subjects were warned for disorderly conduct.
