Friday, April 28
12:37 a.m.: Eagle Point Police Department arrested Nathan Crouch, 32, on a Union County failure to appear warrant. Original charges included two counts of taking, angling, hunting or trapping in violation with wildlife rules, restrictions on hunting with artificial light and removal of part of a wildlife carcass or wasting wildlife.
2:09 a.m.: Law enforcement received a noise complaint on the 2400 block of Riddle Road. Both Union County sheriff’s deputies and La Grande police officers responded to the area. The available options were explained.
8:24 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a transient camp on Stonehaven Lane in La Grande. A deputy responded and advised the subject to leave the area.
9:44 a.m.: A caller reported wildlife within city limits near Pine Crest Drive to La Grande police. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife notified the reporting party.
12:09 p.m.: A caller requested a welfare check for children in a car on the 11600 block of Island Avenue in Island City to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. The responding deputy found that the parent was there and the children were OK.
1:47 p.m.: A caller requested a welfare check from La Grande police. Officers responded to the 1200 block of Adams Avenue and contacted both the Center for Human Development and the Department of Human Services.
3:23 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a juvenile disturbance at Division Street and North 14th Avenue in Elgin. A deputy reached out for information and an extra patrol was provided.
5:27 p.m.: A caller reported finding drug paraphernalia on the 2500 block of May Lane to La Grande police. An officer responded and disposed of the items.
8:58 p.m.: While responding to a report of shoplifting from Walmart in Island City, Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Chloe Taylor Virginia Stoffelsen, 26, for first-degree criminal trespass, first-degree theft and providing false information to a peace officer.
Saturday, April 29
11:02 a.m.: A caller reported animal abuse in the area of 62200 Peacock Road, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer responded and counseled the owner.
11:15 a.m.: The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about neglected animals in the area of 72600 Yarrington Road, Elgin. An animal enforcement officer made contact and explained options.
11:30 a.m.: A caller reported a disturbance on the 2800 block of Greenwood Street, La Grande. An officer rescinded and connected a mental health provider.
7:58 p.m.: The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a person in Summerville about a dog bite. A deputy responded and took a report.
11:14 p.m.: La Grande police received a report of a disturbance on the 1500 block of Adams Avenue. Officers responded and arrested Kole Kenneth Orndorf, 54, for menacing, unlawful use of a weapon and disorderly conduct.
Sunday, April 30
6:48 a.m.: A caller reported a disturbance on the 1600 block of Fourth Street, La Grande. An officer responded and warned a person for disorderly conduct.
11:01 a.m.: A caller complained about a dog at large on the 2400 block of Riddle Road, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer responded and cited the dog’s owner.
2:41 p.m.: A caller reported children were playing by the river on the 300 block of Polk Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded, found the children were back home and told them to be careful around the high, fast-moving water.
