Monday, April 3
2:47 a.m.: A caller reported to the Union County Sheriff’s Office that someone was possibly downstairs at the Carpenter’s Shop in La Grande. A deputy responded and found that the door had been unlocked, but no one was inside.
10:52 a.m.: A caller reported someone firing a gun out of a car on the 700 block of Albany Street in Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and arrested Tony Heise, 52, for unlawful discharge of a firearm.
10:57 a.m.: La Grande police received a call of suspicious circumstances at Old West Federal Credit Union. An officer was advised as the business posted they were closed for the day.
11:03 a.m.: A caller in Elgin requested to speak with the animal enforcement officer about a dog at large on the 600 block of North 12th Street. The officer reached out and referred the situation to the Elgin ordinance officer.
12:01 p.m.: La Grande police took a report of a trespass occurring on the 2000 block of Fourth Street. An officer responded and the subject was trespassed from the property.
12:02 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about unlawful entry into a motor vehicle that occurred on the 2000 block of Gekeler Lane. An officer responded and took a report.
3:19 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about found property on the 2600 block of Fir Street. An officer responded and one subject was warned for offensive littering.
4:34 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about an intoxicated driver on the 300 block of Ruckman Avenue in Imbler. A deputy responded and determined the report was unfounded.
4:36 p.m.: A caller reported loose livestock at Hunter Road and McKenzie Lane to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. The animal enforcement officer reached out and took the information.
7:03 p.m.: La Grande police responded to a burglary alarm at the Center for Human Development. Officers determined that it was a false alarm.
7:34 p.m.: A caller reported to La Grande police that an individual was possibly having a mental health crisis. The responding officer explained the available options and provided resources.
Tuesday, April 4
12:12 a.m.: La Grande police received a call about a disturbance on the 1600 block of Fourth Street. An officer responded and the subject went inside.
3:17 a.m.: La Grande police received a report of a family stuck in a car on Robbs Hill Road. The emergency services manager made contact and arranged a tow to get the car out.
4:04 a.m.: La Grande police received a call that a truck hit a power pole near the Coke plant, which brought down the lines and caused the power to go out. Officers responded and took a report.
7:16 a.m.: King County Washington Sheriff’s Office arrested Julia Chittum, 22, on four Union County failure to appear warrants. Original charges across the warrants included unlawful possession of heroin, two counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, two counts of supplying contraband, giving false information to a peace officer and five counts of first-degree failure to appear.
8:00 a.m.: A caller reported a fight at La Grande Middle School to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy responded and separated the parties. It was determined to be mutual combat and neither side wanted to be considered the victim.
2:10 p.m.: While performing follow-up on the 2300 block of Cove Avenue, La Grande police arrested Carlos Mielke, 41, for three counts of being a felon in possession of a weapon and one count of first-degree theft.
2:36 p.m.: Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brandon Armstrong, 40, on two Union County failure to appear warrants. The first originally charged failure to appear and the second was for third-degree theft.
3:41 p.m.: La Grande police arrested Justin Ransford, 26, on two warrants. The first was a Linn County warrant charging failure to appear on original charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The second was out of Umatilla County for failure to appear on original charges of contempt of court.
3:56 p.m.: During a traffic stop on Interstate 84, Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jason Efird, 41, on a Baker County probation and parole detainer.
4:52 p.m.: A caller reported a stolen vehicle from the 66700 block of Coughanour Lane in North Powder. A deputy reached out and the reporting party agreed to come to the office to fill out a voluntary statement.
5:38 p.m.: A caller requested contact from La Grande police about a runaway juvenile. An officer made contact out and took a report.
9:26 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a burglary at a residence on the 59900 block of Upper Perry Lane. Deputies responded and were unable to locate anyone. Law enforcement will follow up.
10:53 p.m.: A caller reported a disturbance on the 1500 block of 21st Street to La Grande police. Officers responded and arrested Lenora Valentine, 59, for disorderly conduct.
