Wednesday, April 5
9:42 a.m.: La Grande police officers and Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to a fight on the 1100 block of K Avenue in La Grande. The situation was resolved.
10:35 a.m.: A caller reported a cow loose at West Arch and South 10th streets in Union. The animal enforcement officer made contact and advised the owner of the cow’s location.
10:36 a.m.: During a field interrogation at Detroit Street and North 10th Avenue in Elgin, Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeremy Matte, 34, on two Union County warrants. The first charged second-degree failure to appear. The second was a failure to appear warrant for original charges of second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree theft.
11:16 a.m.: While lodged in Union County Jail, Brett Edwards, 39, was arrested on two Clackamas County warrants.
1:20 p.m.: A caller reported a suspicious person on the 1600 block of Fourth Street to La Grande police. Officers responded and warned one subject.
3:06 p.m.: During a traffic stop at Z Avenue and Maple Street in La Grande, Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Skylar Bullard, 21, on a probation and parole detainer.
4:31 p.m.: A caller reported a barking dog on the 1200 block of O Avenue in La Grande. The animal enforcement officer responded and counseled the owner.
5:03 p.m.: Law enforcement received a call about a disturbance at Big Smoke in Island City. La Grande police officers and Union County sheriff’s deputies responded. One individual was transported to the hospital.
5:13 p.m.: A caller reported an out-of-control juvenile at W Avenue and Spruce Street in La Grande. An officer responded and rendered assistance.
9:06 p.m.: During a traffic stop at Ash Street and Y Avenue, La Grande police arrested Steven English, 48, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
10:37 p.m.: A caller on the 800 block of Galveston Street in Elgin requested contact from a Union County Sheriff’s deputy regarding a guest who had overstayed their welcome at the caller’s home. A deputy reached out and attempted to provide options.
11:46 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about a homeless individual at Grande Ronde Hospital. An officer made contact and explained the options available.
Thursday, April 6
1:42 a.m.: A caller reported odd happenings occurring in an apartment on the 100 block of Depot Street in La Grande. A police officer reached out and logged the information.
3:10 a.m.: La Grande police received a request for a welfare check on the 10300 block of West First Street. The responding officer determined the subject was fine and they agreed to call their mother.
8:35 a.m.: A caller on the 1800 block of 26th Street reported harassment to La Grande police. An officer made contact and warned one subject for telephonic harassment.
9:50 a.m.: La Grande police arrested Christopher Matthews, 26, for unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and second-degree theft.
11:49 a.m.: La Grande police received a call about the unauthorized use of a vehicle at Monroe and T avenues. An officer responded and took a report.
12:25 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of possible animal neglect happening on the 72500 block of Yarrington Road in Elgin. The animal enforcement officer reached out and explained the available options.
1:12 p.m.: La Grande police arrested Natasha Voyles, 35, on a Union County failure to appear warrant with original charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and third-degree criminal mischief.
1:19 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a dog found on the 900 block of G Avenue in La Grande. The animal enforcement officer made contact and the reporting party agreed to take the dog to the shelter.
3:49 p.m.: A caller reported a possibly abandoned vehicle on Mill Creek Lane in Cove. A Union County sheriff’s deputy left a voicemail for the registered owner and will follow up.
5:23 p.m.: La Grande police received a report of an assault on the 900 block of 12th Street. An officer made contact, but the victim did not wish to pursue charges.
5:51 p.m.: A caller reported hearing a burglary alarm at the Department of Agriculture Forestry and Range Sciences building in La Grande. Prior to officers arriving on scene it was determined to be a false alarm.
7:37 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about a disturbance at the Chevron on Adams Avenue. Officers responded and trespassed one subject.
7:56 p.m.: During a field interrogation on University Boulevard, La Grande police arrested Katrina Andrews, 43, on a Linn County failure to appear warrant originally charging driving under the influence of intoxicants.
8:02 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about a burglary alarm at the Center for Human Development. An officer responded and determined it was a false alarm.
