Friday, April 7
2:42 a.m.: During a field interrogation at Monroe Avenue and Fir Street, La Grande police arrested Michael Heard, 56, on a Union County failure to appear warrant with original charges of two counts of first-degree theft and conspiracy to commit a class C felony.
7:37 a.m.: A caller reported a trespass on the 1000 block of Adams Avenue to La Grande police. The subjects agreed to pack up and leave.
8:06 a.m.: La Grande police received a call about a possible assault on Washington Avenue. An officer reached out and logged the information.
10:12 a.m.: A caller reported a dog on the loose at Adams Avenue and Oak Street in La Grande. The animal enforcement officer responded and cited the owner.
10:18 a.m.: La Grande police received a call from the 2900 block of Cedar Street about a counterfeit bill. An officer responded and took a report.
2:47 p.m.: A caller reported a homeless encampment at Sixth Street and Spring Avenue in La Grande. An officer responded and the subject agreed to leave the area.
3:18 p.m.: La Grande police took a report of gunshots near Third Street and G Avenue. An officer responded and determined that everything was OK.
3:37 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a burglary at GrandeScapes Nursery and Landscaping. A deputy responded and took a report.
5:02 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office took a report of loose livestock on the 800 block of West Bryan Street in Union and the animal enforcement officer advised.
5:32 p.m.: Oregon State Police arrested Brazin Wellington, 28, on Highway 203 for two Union County failure to appear warrants. The first warrant was on original charges of two counts of identity theft, two counts of second-degree forgery and second-degree theft. The second was on original charges of second-degree trespass and second-degree theft.
7:34 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traffic crash on Highway 204 in Elgin. Devin Doyle, 40, was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
9:18 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about gunshots near 12th Street and H Avenue. Officers responded and determined that everything was OK.
11:21 p.m.: A caller reported loud bangs near the 2800 block of Fourth Street to La Grande police. Officers responded and determined the report was unfounded.
Saturday, April 8
7:51 a.m.: A caller reported criminal mischief on the 3500 block of Adams Avenue. An officer responded and took a report.
12:47 p.m.: A caller reported criminal mischief to a vehicle on the 2000 block of X Avenue, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and logged information.
5:49 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a bicycle theft on the 200 block of North Main Street, Union. A deputy made contact and took information.
8:45 p.m.: La Grande police received a report of an intoxicated male at Safeway. An officer made contact, and the subject agreed to leave.
10:05 p.m.: A Union County sheriff’s deputy received a report of a trespass on Mount Harris Road, Cove. The deputy responded and warned two people.
Sunday, April 9
1:16 a.m.: A caller reported a loud party on the 2100 block of Walnut Street, La Grande. Officers responded, and the subjects said they would keep the noise down.
1:29 a.m.: A caller reported a fight on the 50 block of North Eighth Avenue, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took information, but no one wanted to pursue charges.
2:25 a.m.: La Grande police received a complaint about a loud party on the 2900 block of Walnut Street. An officer responded, and the subjects agreed to keep the noise down.
8:36 a.m.: La Grande police received a report of a burglary on the 200 block of Terrace Avenue. An officer responded and took a report.
8:59 a.m.: A caller reported an issue with a transient on the 300 block of Greenwood Street, La Grande. An officer responded and warned two subjects.
10:41 a.m.: La Grande police responded to the 1600 block of Fourth Street and arrested Christina Jean Hinkley, 32, for improper use of 911.
5:15 p.m.: La Grande police received a report of a domestic disturbance on the 1100 block of 12th Street. An officer made contact and explained options.
5:24 p.m.: Emergency agencies responded to 12th Street and Gekeler Lane, La Grande, for a fire.
5:49 p.m.: A caller reported goats on the loose on the 2400 block of Empire Drive, La Grande.
9:55 p.m.: A caller reported a disturbance on the 600 block of Second Street, La Grande. Officers responded and the subjects agreed to quiet down.
