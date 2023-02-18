Wednesday, Feb. 15
8:54 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of telephonic harassment on the 59900 block of Downs Road in La Grande. A deputy made contact and warned one subject.
11:10 a.m.: La Grande police removed a traffic hazard from the roadway on the 100 block of Elm Street.
1:31 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about a noninjury accident at Adams Avenue and Depot Street. Officers responded and the vehicle was removed.
2:24 p.m.: During a field interrogation on the 600 block of 18th Street, La Grande, police arrested Damon Smaage, 26, on a probation and parole detainer.
2:51 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office was called about harassment by students on the 2300 block of Spruce Street. The school resource officer was notified.
5:15 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about a runaway on the 800 block of B Avenue. The child was found before an officer made contact.
5:36 p.m.: A semi stalled in its lane of travel at Island Avenue and Adams Avenue. Officers responded and the vehicle was able to get on its way.
5:48 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about a male and female screaming somewhere in the area of the 2100 block of Cove Avenue. Officers responded and were unable to locate anything of that nature. The report was determined to be unfounded.
6:16 p.m.: La Grande police responded to a call about a trespass at the Sac Annex Building, which was determined to be unfounded.
6:41 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a request for a welfare check on someone at Walmart in Island City. A deputy responded and was unable to locate the individual, so options were provided to the requester.
8:14 p.m.: An extra patrol by Union County Sheriff’s Office was requested at Clark Creek Road in Elgin.
Thursday, Feb. 16
12:25 a.m.: A Union County Sheriff’s deputy observed a disabled vehicle on Highway 203 in Union. The subjects were okay and had help on the way.
2:27 a.m.: La Grande police arrested Ronald Mcelvain, 57, on two Union County failure to appear warrants. The first was for original charges of theft of services and second-degree criminal mischief. The second was for original charges of second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree theft.
9:04 a.m.: La Grande police arrested Steven McBride, 41, while lodged in Union County Jail on a secret indictment warrant charging unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
10:41 a.m.: La Grande police responded to a report of a trespass at Safeway, but were unable to locate the subject.
11:02 a.m.: While out on follow-up Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Austin Haney, 32, on a Union County failure to appear warrant. The original charges were for failing to perform the duties of a driver in connection to property damage and for driving while suspended or revoked.
11:12 a.m.: La Grande police received a call about recovered stolen property at Oregon Trail Trader. An officer responded and took a report.
12:52 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about an attempted burglary at Dollar Tree. An officer responded and took a report.
2:28 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call on the 63100 block of Wallsinger Road in Cove. The disturbance did not rise to the level of a mandatory arrest.
4:38 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about an assault on the 700 block of North Eighth Street in Elgin. A deputy made contact and took a report.
5:26 p.m.: While responding to a report of an intoxicated driver at Brickyard Lanes, La Grande police arrested David Trice, 69, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
7:17 p.m.: Someone reported a suspicious vehicle at Pierce Road and Highway 203 in Union. A Union County Sheriff’s deputy was advised and will provide extra patrol in the area.
