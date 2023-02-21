Friday, Feb. 17
3:59 a.m.: A La Grande police officer observed an open door at KFC and did a security check of the building. The building was secured.
7:52 a.m.: While responding to a request for a welfare check at Godley Road and Highway 203 in Union, Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Donald Crist, 54, of Estacada, on a Clatsop County Circuit Court warrant charging felon in possession of a firearm.
8:52 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of animal neglect on the 2400 block of R Avenue in La Grande. A deputy attempted to make contact and will follow up.
12:46 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a juvenile assault from the La Grande School District.
6:07 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about a female causing a scene at the Union County Warming Station. An officer responded and the subject left.
6:59 p.m.: La Grande police responded to a call about a subject looking into the windows at the Best Western. Police did not find the peeper.
7:39 p.m.: During a traffic stop, La Grande police arrested Rebecca Potter, 39, for second-degree theft and second-degree criminal mischief.
10:13 p.m.: La Grande police took a report of a stolen bicycle on the 2200 block of Fir Street.
Saturday, Feb. 18
3:05 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a subject who refused to leave after being asked to on the 61900 block of Cottonwood Road in La Grande. A deputy made contact and explained the available options.
8:52 a.m: A caller on the 1800 block of G Avenue, La Grande, asked to speak to an officer about identity theft. An officer made contact and took a report.
10:09 a.m: La Grande police received a call about a transient camp on the 2000 block of Adams Avenue. An officer responded and resolved the situation.
11:31 a.m: A caller complained about an aggressive dog at large on the 2400 block of H Avenue, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer responded and cited one person.
4:53 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from the 400 block of West Chestnut Street, Union, about a resident who was intoxicated and outside yelling and swearing. A deputy responded. The subject agreed to quiet down and take it inside.
8:26 p.m.: La Grande police received a report of a person in mental or emotional crisis. The person voluntarily went to the hospital.
9:40 p.m.: A caller on the 300 block of Jefferson Avenue, La Grande, reported an argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend. Police responded, found it was verbal only, and the girlfriend agreed to leave for the night.
Sunday, Feb. 19
4:10 a.m: La Grande police received a complaint about a loud party on the 1900 block of H Avenue. Officers responded and counseled the subjects, who stated the noise would stay down.
3:22 p.m.: La Grande police responded to a report of a person in mental or emotional crisis. Police provided assistance.
3:49 p.m.: La Grande police responded to the 2700 block of Spruce Street on a report of a possible burglary at a residence. Police cleared the home, and the homeowner would check to see if anything was missing.
8:41 p.m.: A resident on the 1300 block of Cherry Street, La Grande, reported threats over Facebook. An officer made contact and gave options.
10:45 p.m.: Local law enforcement arrested Donald Douglas Crist, 54, of Estacada, for driving under the influence of intoxicants, felon in possession of a weapon and felony methamphetamine possession.
