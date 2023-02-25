Tuesday, Feb. 21
8:07 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic disturbance on the 700 block of North Ninth Avenue in Elgin. The situation did not rise to the level of a mandatory arrest.
8:42 a.m.: La Grande police took a report about a bicycle theft on the 1700 block of Fourth Street.
10:38 a.m.: While out with a vehicle at E and Fifth streets in North Powder, Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jerry Keagle Jr., 32, for second-degree theft, third-degree criminal mischief and littering.
10:43 a.m.: La Grande police received a call about a disturbance on the 2200 block of Cove Avenue. Officers responded and determined it was neighbors moving in.
12:03 p.m.: During a follow-up on the 700 block of North Bellwood Street in Union, Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nyokie Gentry, 41, on a secret indictment warrant charging an election law offense, three counts of identity theft and three counts of first-degree forgery.
2:26 p.m.: La Grande police responded to a noise complaint on the 1100 block of Adams Avenue. The subject agreed to keep it down.
3:20 p.m.: During a field interrogation at 12th Street and Camas Court, La Grande police arrested Ruben Shockman, 24, on a probation and parole detainer.
3:55 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a possibly stolen vehicleon the 100 block of West Chestnut Street in Union. A deputy made contact and determined that it was a civil situation.
4:45 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sean Pen, 32, on a probation and parole detainer.
8:22 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Justin Pen, 31, on a probation and parole detainer.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
5:04 a.m.: La Grande police responded to a burglary alarm at CAPS. Officers found that the building was secure.
8:52 a.m.: La Grande police received a call about a civil disturbance on the 1400 block of Cedar Street. An officer made contact and options were provided.
10:06 a.m.: A Union County Sheriff’s deputy observed an unattended child at Inkwood Street and Highway 82 in Elgin. The situation was resolved.
2:05 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle on the 500 block of North 14th Street in Elgin. A deputy responded and the information was logged.
3:55 p.m.: La Grande police received a trespassing complaint on the 2200 block of Cove Avenue. An officer responded and two subjects were trespassed.
4:59 p.m.: La Grande police received a report of harassment and trespass on the 2300 block of Q Avenue. An officer made contact and explained the options available.
5:00 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a theft on the 700 block of North 13th Avenue in Elgin. A deputy made contact and took the report.
5:16 p.m.: La Grande police arrested Brett Edwards, 38, on a probation violation warrant while lodged in Union County Jail. The original charges were unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, first-degree theft and first-degree criminal mischief.
9:42 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about a transient camping near Adams Avenue and First Street. An officer responded and searched the area, but was unable to locate anything.
10:55 p.m.: Someone reported a possibly intoxicated driver near Walmart in Island City to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy responded and found that the driver was not intoxicated. The driver was counseled on their driving.
Thursday, Feb. 23
10:56 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a trespass on the 10300 block of South A Street in Island City. A bulletin was created.
10:58 a.m.: La Grande police received a call of a suspicious person sleeping near a business on Washington Street. An officer responded and the subject moved along.
2:08 p.m.: Someone called La Grande police about a careless driver near the 600 block of Palmer Avenue. An officer responded but was unable to locate the driver.
2:13 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of animal neglect near Albany Street and North Sixth Avenue in Elgin. The animal enforcement officer made contact and referred the issues to the Elgin ordinance enforcement officer.
2:16 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a runaway from Godley Road and Highway 203. A deputy made contact and the juvenile had returned, so no report was needed.
3:21 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office took a call about a restraining order violation on the 2000 block of X Avenue in La Grande. A deputy responded and further follow-up is required.
3:23 p.m.: After receiving a call about a found dog on the 700 block of Sunset Drive in La Grande, the animal enforcement officer responded and picked up the dog.
4:41 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about an abandoned vehicle on the 11000 block of Island Avenue in Island City. A deputy made contact and found they had run out of gas.
9:20 p.m.: La Grande police receive a call about a theft on the 2900 block of First Street. An officer made contact and took a report.
9:41 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible burglary occurring at a residence on the 100 block of North 14th Avenue in Elgin. A deputy responded and determined the burglar was actually a family friend.
