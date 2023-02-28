Friday, Feb. 24
7:42 a.m.: La Grande police responded to a report of a hit-and-run on the 1200 block of Aspen Drive. Officers arrested Jeffrey Stillwell, 31, for the hit-and-run.
9:53 a.m.: La Grande police received a request for help with a possibly mentally ill subject. An officer responded and rendered assistance.
12:38 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about an assault on the 600 block of M Avenue. Both officers and deputies responded to the scene. Two subjects were arrested.
Thomas Vantassel, 50, was arrested on charges of menacing, second-degree trespass and strangulation.
Michael Bartholomew, 63, was arrested for being a felon in possession of a weapon and second-degree criminal trespass. Bartholomew was also arrested on a Salem police failure to appear warrant with original charges of failure to carry or present a license.
1:25 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about an intoxicated male at the Chevron on Adams Avenue in La Grande. A deputy responded and the subject moved along.
3:04 p.m.: La Grande police responded to a call about disorderly conduct at The Local on Adams Avenue. Elijah Romer, 40, was arrested for second-degree disorderly conduct and second-degree criminal mischief.
6:40 p.m.: La Grande police trespassed one male subject when responding to a call on University Boulevard.
6:44 p.m.: La Grande police received a call of a suspicious person on the 900 block of Sunset Drive. An officer responded and one male subject was warned for disorderly conduct.
9:48 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of two missing people on the 56000 block of Highway 203 in Union. A deputy advised, and the two subjects were found prior to the deputy responding.
11:41 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about an open gate on the 800 block of Hemlock Street in Elgin. A deputy found that the gate was closed and locked.
Saturday, Feb. 25
12:23 p.m.: A caller complained about two dogs on the loose on the 400 block of East Dearborn Street, Union. An animal enforcement officer made contact, and the neighbor assisted in getting the dogs back to their owner.
5:33 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of livestock on the loose on Curtis Road, Union. An animal enforcement officer made contact with a neighbor, who would contact the cow owners.
7 p.m.: A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to Hunter Road and Starr Lane, La Grande, on a report of an intoxicated driver. Law enforcement took one person into custody.
8:34 p.m.: La Grande police responded to the 100 block of 20th Street on a report of a domestic disturbance. The parties separated.
11:21 p.m.: La Grande police stopped a vehicle at Jefferson Avenue and Walnut Street and arrested Cedric Tarope Camacho, 24, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Sunday, Feb. 26
11:49 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office on a follow-up on the 40 block of South 11th Avenue, Elgin, arrested Christian James Cozart, 20, for violation of a no-contact release agreement.
12:37 p.m.: La Grande police responded to a residence on the 300 block of 20th Street on a report of a domestic disturbance. Police warned two people for disorderly conduct.
7:25 p.m.: La Grande police responded to Eastern Oregon University on a report of a suspicious male. Officers arrested Robert Fox, 24, of La Grande, for two counts of second-degree theft, one count each of third-degree robbery and second-degree trespass, and two counts of first-degree burglary.
7:57 p.m.: La Grande police received information about a possibly mentally ill person on the 1900 block of H Avenue.
4:26 a.m.: La Grande police arrested Terry Higgins, 46, on a Union County probation and parole detainer.
