Monday, Feb. 27
8:10 a.m.: A La Grande police officer noticed a male slumped at the steering wheel at Y Avenue and Fir Street. The officer checked on the subject and found that he was just sleeping.
9:03 a.m.: La Grande police arrested Ruben Shockman, 24, on a Union County probation violation warrant. The original charge was of aggravated harassment.
9:22 a.m.: La Grande police received a call about a theft at University Boulevard. An officer responded and a report was taken.
10:32 a.m.: La Grande police received a call about an unlawful entry into a motor vehicle at University Boulevard. An officer responded and a report was taken.
12:20 p.m.: Someone on the 1900 block of H Avenue in La Grande requested contact from the Union County Sheriff’s Office about an ongoing issue with a dog. The animal enforcement officer reached out and explained the available options.
4:42 p.m.: La Grande police received a report of theft from Loso Hall on the EOU campus. An officer made contact and took a report.
5:00 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a suspicious vehicle parked outside a house on the 300 block of South 17th Avenue in Elgin. When a deputy responded, the vehicle was gone.
5:47 p.m.: Someone from the 76600 block of Bowman Loop in Elgin called the Union County Sheriff’s Office about suspicious vehicles in the neighborhood. A deputy made contact and logged the information.
7:12 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about a dog that would not return to its owner at Gekeler Lane and 12th Street. An officer responded but was unable to locate the dog and owner.
8:25 p.m.: La Grande police received a report of telephonic harassment on the 300 block of 20th Street. An officer responded and provided options to the reporting party.
8:34 p.m.: Someone from the 2600 block of Island Avenue called La Grande police about a suspicious female who was knocking on doors. Officers responded and the subject was warned for disorderly conduct.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
5:32 a.m.: La Grande police received a call about theft from a vehicle at the 1000 block of Benton Avenue. An officer responded and a report was taken.
9:02 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a possible runaway from the 1100 block of Fourth Street in La Grande. The information was taken and a deputy advised.
9:56 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a hit-and-run on the 70500 block of Summerville Road. A deputy responded and will follow up.
12:33 p.m.: Someone on the 900 block of Birch Street in Elgin requested assistance with having someone trespassed. A deputy made contact and the subject was trespassed from the property.
12:47 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about drug paraphernalia found on the 2500 block of Adams Avenue. An officer responded and discovered the report was unfounded.
2:16 p.m.: While lodged in Union County Jail, Robert Fox, 33, was arrested by La Grande police on a probation and parole detainer.
3:42 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of two dogs at large in the Sundowner Trailer Park. The animal enforcement officer responded and the dogs were returned to their yard.
4:51 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brazin Wellington, 27, on a failure to appear warrant charging second-degree theft and second-degree trespass.
5:43 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a dog found at the 300 block of Scorpio Drive in La Grande. The animal enforcement officer made contact and the reporting party agreed to hold on to the dog until the morning.
10:25 p.m.: La Grande police received a report of harassment on the 2200 block of Cove Avenue. Officers responded and the subject was counseled.
