Wednesday, March 1
7:25 a.m.: Someone at University Boulevard requested contact from La Grande police regarding a theft. An officer reached out and took a report.
9:28 a.m.: La Grande police arrested Skye Pfingsten, 29, on two Union County failure to appear warrants. The first was on original charges of second-degree disorderly conduct and second-degree criminal mischief. The second was on an original charge of contempt of court.
9:56 a.m.: La Grande police received a report of a possible transient camp on Jefferson Avenue. An officer responded and they agreed to move along.
10:21 a.m.: La Grande police arrested Brazin Wellington, 27, on a probation and parole detainer while he was lodged in Union County Jail.
11:18 a.m.: La Grande police received a call about a possible car prowler on the 1200 block of Washington Avenue. An officer responded to check the area, but was unable to locate a prowler.
12:06 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about possible animal abuse on the 1300 block of T Avenue in La Grande. The animal enforcement officer made contact and took the information.
1:25 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about unlawful entry into a motor vehicle on University Boulevard. An officer made contact and took a report.
4:11 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about dogs that attacked deer on the 400 block of Bellwood Street in Union. A deputy made contact and provided options.
5:32 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about someone speeding on a dirt bike on the 69400 block of Antles Lane in Cove. A deputy made contact and took a report.
7:04 p.m.: Someone from the 60100 block of Pierce Road called the Union County Sheriff’s Office about two suspicious bright lights west of the airport. A deputy made contact and determined the lights were Venus and Jupiter in conjunction.
11:22 p.m.: When responding to a call about a domestic disturbance, Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Robert King, 27, for fourth-degree aggravated assault.
Thursday, March 2
5:20 a.m.: A La Grande police officer provided options to an individual with mental illness on the 2200 block of Cove Avenue.
7:24 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a civil disturbance on the 65400 block of Booth Lane in La Grande. The deputy was able to calm the subjects and all parties were counseled.
8:16 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of threats made at Walmart in Island City. A deputy will follow up.
8:39 a.m.: La Grande police received a call about a man loitering on a property on the 1700 block of Adams Avenue. There was a similar incident the day prior. An officer responded and the subject agreed to move along.
12:10 p.m.: La Grande police took a report of criminal mischief to a vehicle at Les Schwab.
12:14 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about harassment at the Highland View Apartments in Elgin. A deputy made contact and found out that they will be going through the eviction process with the subject soon.
5:48 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about a stolen vehicle on the 1500 block of Pine Street. An officer responded and took a report.
5:54 p.m.: Someone called the Union County Sheriff’s Office about a careless driver at Walmart in Island City. A deputy responded and counseled the driver.
10:34 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call requesting a welfare check on a suspicious female at Taco Bell in Island City. A deputy responded and determined the subject was okay but experiencing some mental health issues.
