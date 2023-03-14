Friday, March 10
2:26 a.m.: La Grande police responded to a call about suspicious circumstances on the 2400 block of Empire Drive. The responding officer was unable to locate anything suspicious.
9:48 a.m.: A caller from the 700 block of 12th Street told La Grande police about an assault. An officer responded and took a report.
10:12 a.m.: A Union County Sheriff’s deputy assisted a disabled motorist stuck in the snow at Gekeler Lane and 20th Street in La Grande.
12:50 p.m.: La Grande police received a complaint of a sex crime.
1:22 p.m.: La Grande police took a report of a noninjury accident on the 300 block of 12th Street. An officer made contact and a civil compromise was agreed upon by the parties.
4:38 p.m.: A caller reported four loose dogs at Washington Avenue and 13th Street in La Grande to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. The animal enforcement officer advised.
8:39 p.m.: La Grande police received a request for assistance with a person living with mental illness on the 1700 block of Fourth Street. Officers responded and the subject was taken to the hospital.
11:24 p.m.: During a traffic stop at Mulholland Drive and Mount Emily Drive, law enforcement arrested Steven Johnson, 33, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Saturday, March 11
2:09 a.m.: A caller reported a fight occurring on the 11600 block of Island Avenue. Law enforcement responded and the parties were separated.
8:01 a.m.: A caller on Highway 82, Elgin, reported child abandonment. A Union County Sheriff’s deputy responded, contacted Center for Human Development Inc., La Grande, and resolved the situation.
11:19 a.m.: La Grande police arrested Justin Wayne Sibley, 33, on a Union County indictment charging three counts of failure to report as a sex offender, hit-and-run, driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol) and second-degree criminal mischief.
3:30 p.m.: La Grande police received a complaint about careless drivers at Seventh Street and M Avenue. An officer responded and counseled four people.
11:12 p.m.: La Grande police received a report of possible gunshots on the 1700 block of Z Avenue. Officers responded and determined the loud pop was from a bonfire.
Sunday, March 12
5:23 a.m.: La Grande police received a report of a sex crime. An officer responded and took a report.
9:24 a.m.: A caller on the 2900 block of Island Avenue, La Grande, made a complaint about a noise violation. An officer responded and warned a person for playing loud music during nighttime hours.
11:51 a.m.: La Grande police received a report of an intoxicated driver on the 700 block of 20th Street. Officers responded and gave a person a ride.
12:29 p.m.: La Grande police received a report of an assault at Eastern Oregon University, 1 University Blvd. Local law enforcement responded and arrested one person.
4:14 p.m.: La Grande police on a follow-up on the 2000 block of Second Street took a report for a restraining order violation.
11:27 p.m.: La Grande police stopped a vehicle at Mulholland Drive and South Walton Road and arrested Derick William Calhoun, 29, of La Grande, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
