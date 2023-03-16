Monday, March 13
8:08 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a dog chasing livestock on the 59400 block of High Valley Road in Union. The animal enforcement officer responded and gave a verbal warning.
8:32 a.m.: La Grande police received a report of mail theft on the 2400 block of H Avenue. An officer made contact, took the information and explained the options available.
9:27 a.m.: La Grande police responded to a report of a suspicious person at Riverside Park. The officers located the subject and determined everything was OK.
11:16 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office was called about drug paraphernalia found on the 62500 block of Pierce Road in La Grande. A deputy made contact and explained the options available.
12:02 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office took a report of possible animal neglect on the 72600 block of Yarrington Road in Elgin. The animal enforcement officer responded and explained the available options.
12:40 p.m.: A caller requested a welfare check from La Grande police at Rapid Run Loop. An officer made contact and determined the children were OK.
3:16 p.m.: A caller from the 400 block of Main Street in Summerville requested contact from the Union County Sheriff’s Office about telephonic harassment. A deputy reached out and explained the available options.
4:02 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about a suspicious person who had a tripod-mounted camera across the street from the post office at Washington Avenue and Elm Street. An officer determined the subject was not doing anything illegal.
6:59 p.m.: A caller reported a dead deer in the creek near the 200 block of N Avenue. in La Grande.
7:20 p.m.: La Grande police responded to a burglary alarm on the 2300 block of Cove Avenue. The alarm was canceled before officers arrived on scene.
Tuesday, March 14
7:33 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a noninjury accident at Curtis Road and Miller Lane in Union. Deputies responded and a driver was cited.
8:02 a.m.: La Grande police received a report of a domestic disturbance on the 2900 block of Third Street. Officers responded and arrested one person.
9:43 a.m.: La Grande police received a request for contact regarding fraud at 1 University Boulevard. An officer reached out and will follow up.
11:00 a.m.: A caller reported a fight on the 2400 block of Riddle Road in La Grande. Deputies responded and took a report.
3:25 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about a person with mental illness near Greenwood Elementary School. An officer responded and the subject moved along.
4:52 p.m.: A caller reported seeing a cougar near A Street in North Powder on March 12. The animal enforcement officer was advised.
5:25 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about a homeless individual at Safeway who would not leave the store as requested. An officer responded and provided the subject with a ride to the Union County Warming Station.
5:33 p.m.: Someone from the 1300 block of Cherry Street called the La Grande police to report a burglary. However, before an officer could respond the reporting party decided they no longer wished to report the incident.
6:01 p.m.: La Grande officers responded to a disturbance at the Moon Motel and one subject was warned for disorderly conduct. Officers were then called back and Pramesh Lal, 59, was arrested for second-degree disorderly conduct.
7:37 p.m.: A caller requested assistance from a Union County Sheriff’s deputy for a landlord and tenant issue at East Beakman Street in Union. A deputy reached out and explained the civil options.
11:03 p.m.: Someone from the 1900 block of H Avenue called La Grande police about a person looking into their windows. Officers responded and found the report was unfounded. The subject was trying to get cell service.
