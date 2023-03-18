Wednesday, March 15
12:44 a.m.: La Grande police responded to Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative for an alarm. It was determined the alarm was set off by employees.
9:19 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about possible animal neglect near Starkey Lane, La Grande. The animal enforcement officer reached out and determined the report was unfounded.
12:16 p.m.: A caller reported a missing child in North Powder to Union County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded and the child was found at school by the principal.
1:41 p.m.: La Grande police received a report of possible child abuse.
2:17 p.m.: La Grande police were called about a theft at Greenwell Motel. An officer responded and arrested Nicholas Gibson, 31, of Prairie City, for first-degree theft and two counts of being a felon in possession of a weapon.
4:11 p.m.: A caller reported a traffic hazard on Highway 203 to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement responded and removed a large boulder from the roadway.
4:46 p.m.: La Grande police responded to the 1100 block of Adams Avenues for an alarm. An officer found that a child had pushed the alarm.
6:26 p.m.: A caller reported to La Grande police that someone was driving on the path at Riverside Park. The responding officer determined the incident was not criminal and involved a dog fight at the dog park.
8:40 p.m.: A caller from the 1200 block of Adams Avenue reported to La Grande police that someone was knocking loudly on their door and that this had happened every night during the week. An officer responded but was unable to locate the source of the reported knocking. Police will provide extra patrols in the area.
9:25 p.m.: A caller told La Grande police that people were trying to steal an air conditioner from a residence near the 1300 block of Z Avenue. An officer responded and checked the area, but was unable to locate the subjects. Officers provided extra patrols throughout the night.
11:10 p.m.: Sean Landenberger, 55, was arrested in Ada County, Idaho, on a Union County warrant charging third-degree assault, failure to perform the duties of a driver to an injured person, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, driving while suspended or revoked and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.
Thursday, March 16
10:06 a.m.: La Grande police arrested Glen Thibodeau, 35, while lodged in Union County Jail, for a probation violation. Original charges included strangulation, menacing and fourth-degree assault.
11:20 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a found dog near the 400 block of 16th Street in La Grande. The animal enforcement officer responded and returned the dog to its owner.
12:35 p.m.: Lerae Ruck, 22, was arrested by Oregon State Police in John Day on two Union County failure to appear warrants. The first charged third-degree theft while the second charged two counts of failure to appear and failure to appear on a criminal citation.
12:44 p.m.: La Grande police arrested two subjects while conducting a field investigation at Safeway. Micheal Heard, 56, was charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree theft. Macy Fullersmith, 26, was arrested on two failure to appear warrants for first-degree failure to appear and failure to appear on a criminal citation.
3:32 p.m.: La Grande police arrested Mickie Braddock, 37, at Safeway on a failure to appear warrant with original charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants and second-degree failure to appear.
3:54 p.m.: A caller reported a disabled vehicle at Island Avenue and Monroe Avenue. The responding officer determined the subject was OK and the vehicle was able to move.
7:37 p.m.: La Grande police received a report of a runaway from Gekeler Lane. An officer made contact and the juvenile returned.
9:03 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary alarm on the 62900 block of Wallsinger Road in Cove. It was determined to be a false alarm.
9:05 p.m.: A caller reported a fight on the 2300 block of Gekeler Lane, La Grande. Officers responded and the parties were separated.
11:01 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about a subject causing a disturbance on the 1500 block of Adams Avenue. An officer responded and counseled the subject.
