Friday, March 17
12:51 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a noise complaint on the 2400 block of Riddle Road in La Grande. A deputy responded and found everything was quiet upon arrival.
1:32 a.m.: A caller reported juveniles causing an issue on the 2400 block of Riddle Road in La Grande to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy made contact and the juveniles were taken home.
8:24 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary alarm on the 62900 block of Wallsinger Road in Cove. It was determined to be a false alarm.
8:56 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a theft on the 57900 block of Godley Road in Union. A deputy made contact and took a report.
9:11 a.m.: A caller requested a welfare check for a subject at South Walton Road and Mulholland Drive. Law enforcement officers from La Grande police, Union County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police responded, but the subject refused assistance.
12:34 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a juvenile disturbance on the 2400 block of Riddle Road in La Grande. A deputy responded and resolved the situation.
5:56 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a runaway from the 2400 block of Riddle Road. A deputy made contact and the parents attempted to locate the juvenile.
8:02 p.m.: A caller on the 260 block of South Main Street in Union reported a suspicious circumstance to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy responded and provided follow-up.
9:37 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about an intoxicated driver on the 500 block of 16th Street. Officers responded and found no signs of intoxication.
11:00 p.m.: A caller reported a disturbance on the 150 block of East Electric Street in Union to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy responded and separated the parties.
11:31 p.m.: During a traffic stop at Island Avenue and 26th Street, La Grande police arrested Emma Bowen, 41, on an attempt to elude charge.
11:43 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a domestic disturbance on the 2400 block of Riddle Road in La Grande. A deputy responded and arrested Wesley Johnson, 31, for a probation violation and first-degree criminal trespass.
Saturday, March 18
12:00 a.m.: A caller reported an intoxicated driver at Island Avenue and Pine Street to La Grande police. An officer responded and found the vehicle unoccupied.
1:38 a.m.: La Grande police received a complaint of a sex crime.
9:12 a.m.: A caller reported a prowler at the Flying J Travel Center, La Grande. A Union County Sheriff’s deputy and Oregon State Police trooper responded and made an arrest.
6:41 p.m.: A caller reported a deer was caught in a fence at Foothill and McAlister roads, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and freed the deer.
7:20 p.m.: A caller reported someone was living in a storage unit at La Grande Mini Storage. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and told the person she couldn’t live in the unit.
8:17 p.m.: La Grande police received a report of an assault on the 700 block of 20th Street. Officers responded. The caller was the instigator of the assault, and the victim didn’t wish to pursue charges and left the residence.
8:55 p.m.: The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about juveniles in the parking lot near T-Mobile, Island City, revving vehicle engines and blowing smoke out of them. A deputy responded but residents at the scene had already run off the juveniles first.
Sunday, March 19
1:08 a.m.: La Grande police received a complaint about a loud party at Fifth Street and M Avenue. An officer responded and the party shut down.
10:10 a.m.: Public safety report for March 17-18, 2023 Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious circumstances in the area of the 70900 block of Fish Trap Road, Elgin. A deputy made contact and took information.
5:38 p.m.: A caller on the 400 block of Walnut Street, La Grande, reported a dog bit someone. An animal enforcement officer responded and took a report.
8:46 p.m.: A caller reported a possible overdose on the 2200 block of Cove Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and took a report.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.