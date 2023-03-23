Monday, March 20
5:00 a.m.: A caller reported a loud noise on the 10800 block of South Walton Road in Island City. A Union County Sheriff’s deputy responded and counseled the subject.
8:07 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a suspicious circumstance near the 70900 block of Fish Trap Road in Elgin. A deputy responded, took the information and explained the available options.
9:20 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a front counter request for assistance regarding harassment on the 10100 block of West Fourth Street in Island City. A deputy made contact and referred the situation to circuit court.
10:55 a.m.: A caller reported a dog fight near the 1400 block of Jackson Avenue in La Grande. The animal enforcement officer responded and a civil compromise was reached.
11:56 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about possible animal abuse or neglect on the 72600 block of Yarrington Road in Elgin. The animal enforcement officer responded and took the information.
2:46 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a disabled vehicle near the 65500 block of Highway 82. A deputy responded and the vehicle was removed.
8:13 p.m.: While out on follow-up in Elgin, Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Austin Insko, 26, for driving while suspended or revoked.
Tuesday, March 21
4:14 a.m.: Baker County Sheriff’s Office arrested Shawn Presock, 40, on two Union County failure to appear warrants. The first was on charges of fourth-degree assault. The second was for first-degree criminal trespass, being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.
7:35 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kiersta West, 25, on a failure to appear warrant charging second-degree theft.
7:47 a.m.: A La Grande police officer stopped to check on a disabled vehicle near Island Avenue and the railroad tracks. The driver was able to move along.
8:37 a.m.: While lodged in Union County Jail, Austin Insko, 26, was arrested by La Grande police on a probation and parole detainer.
10:56 a.m.: A caller reported a subject who had overdosed at Island Avenue and Cherry Street. Emergency personnel responded, but medical attention was declined. The subject opted to be transported by a private vehicle.
12:47 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a request for assistance with trespassing four subjects from the North Powder Cafe and Lounge. A deputy made contact and followed up.
12:48 p.m.: La Grande police received a call for assistance with an out-of-control minor on the 2000 block of Gekeler Lane. An officer responded and counseled the juvenile.
12:59 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ariana Gray, 28, on a probation and parole detainer.
2:53 p.m.: A caller reported possible animal abuse on the 600 block of Y Avenue in La Grande. The animal enforcement officer responded and determined the dog was in a normal condition for a dog that had just had puppies.
3:45 p.m.: La Grande police received a complaint of a sex crime.
4:48 p.m.: Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Valerie Savage, 34, on a Union County failure to appear warrant with original charges of second-degree theft and second-degree disorderly conduct.
7:46 p.m.: A caller reported to La Grande police a subject was dumpster diving at Les Schwab on Adams Avenue. An officer responded, but the subject was gone upon arrival. The subject was later found and trespassed from Les Schwab.
9:57 p.m.: La Grande police responded to a report of harassment at Riverside Park. The responding officers counseled the juveniles.
11:57 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about an assault that occurred in the parking lot of Grande Ronde Hospital. An officer made contact and will follow up.
11:59 p.m.: A caller on the 1600 block of Russell Avenue in La Grande reported that someone was in their attic. La Grande police officers and Union County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene. It was determined that no one was in the attic.
