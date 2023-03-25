Wednesday, March 22
7:29 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested John Villanueva, 36, for second-degree failure to appear.
8:33 a.m.: A caller found a dog on the 62600 block of Fruitdale Lane in La Grande. The animal enforcement officer responded and the dog was returned to its owner.10:05 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cassandra Stellings, 29, on an indictment warrant charging first-degree forgery, theft of lost or mislaid property and two counts of identity theft. William Mitchell, 42, was arrested for hindering. Later in the day while lodged in Union County Jail, Stellings was also arrested for first-degree forgery and negotiating a bad check.
11:27 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office took a report of wolf depredations on Highway 237 outside of Union.
1:54 p.m.: La Grande police took a report of shoplifting at Safeway.
5:16 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested James Fitzpatrick, 32, on three counts of violation of a restraining order.
5:50 p.m.: A caller reported a loose dog at Highway 82 and Alicel Lane in Imbler to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. The animal enforcement officer responded and people were already present trying to catch the dog. Another caller said that they managed to catch the dog and kept it overnight.6:54 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call from someone on the 700 block of North 13th Avenue in Elgin about an attempted scam. A deputy reached out and explained the available options.
7:12 p.m.: A caller reported a noise complaint in downtown La Grande. An officer responded and searched the area but did not find anything.
10:13 p.m.: La Grande police received a request for a ride to the Union County Warming Shelter. An officer made contact and provided the available options.
Thursday, March 23
12:16 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a noise complaint on the 10800 block of South Walton Road in La Grande. A deputy responded and the subject agreed to keep the noise level down.
8:31 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a theft at GrandeScapes Nursery and Landscaping on Island Avenue, La Grande.
8:36 a.m.: La Grande police arrested Wesley Johnson, 31, on a probation violation warrant while lodged in Union County Jail. The original charges were first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespass, menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.
9:29 a.m.: La Grande police arrested Sean Landenberger, 55, while lodged in Union County Jail on a failure to appear warrant charging driving under the influence of intoxicants.
10:03 a.m.: While lodged in Union County Jail, Cassandra Stellings, 29, was arrested on a parole and probation detainer.
10:13 a.m.: La Grande police arrested Ashtin Romine, 27, on a Umatilla County probation violation warrant.
11:37 a.m.: A caller from the 1200 block of Willow Street reported theft of services to La Grande police. An officer made contact and the situation will be handled civilly.
12:24 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about careless driving at Penn Avenue and Cedar Street in La Grande. A deputy made contact and one subject was cited for careless driving.
3:58 p.m.: Roman Cosovan, 30, was arrested in Clackamas County on a Union County failure to appear warrant charging two counts of recklessly endangering another person, first-degree criminal mischief, fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless driving and two counts of second-degree criminal mischief.
7:23 p.m.: A caller at Walmart in Island City requested a welfare check from the Union County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy responded and provided assistance.
8:35 p.m.: La Grande police received a 911 call on the 1800 block of 26th Street that was hung up. Officers responded to the scene where there was a verbal argument. The situation was resolved.
10:45 p.m.: A caller reported a loose cow at Courtney Lane and Brooks Road, near Summerville, to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.
