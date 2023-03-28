Friday, March 24
11:23 a.m.: La Grande police received a call about a civil dispute on the 600 block of 16th Street. An officer reached out and explained the options.
11:54 a.m.: A caller from the 62400 block of Highway 82 in La Grande reported harassment to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy made contact and trespassed one subject.
12:23 p.m.: Someone called the Union County Sheriff’s Office to report finding a dog on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 in La Grande. The dog was taken to the shelter.
3:38 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about a possibly intoxicated driver at 12th Street and Gekeler Lane. An officer responded and searched the area, but did not find anything.
4:00 p.m.: A caller reported a suspicious person on the 400 block of L Avenue to La Grande police. An officer responded and an extra patrol was requested.
5:34 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a hit-and-run on the 63200 block of Highway 203 in La Grande. A deputy responded and referred the case to Oregon State Police since the incident occurred on the interstate.
5:37 p.m.: La Grande police arrested Ruben Shockman, 24, on a probation violation with an original charge of harassment.
5:42 p.m.: La Grande police arrested Austin Coble, 26, on a warrant charging first-degree failure to appear.
5:51 p.m.: La Grande police arrested James Fitzpatrick, 32, for a probation violation on original charges of strangulation, recklessly endangering another person, fourth-degree assault and second-degree disorderly conduct.
10:50 p.m.: A caller reported a burglary alarm going off at Spring Street and Alder Street. La Grande police officers responded, but no alarm was going off upon their arrival.
Saturday, March 25
10:16 a.m.: La Grande police during a field interrogation on the 2000 block of Fourth Street arrested Robert John Feeley, 44, for 15 counts of violating a restraining order, 14 counts of telephonic harassment and one of stalking.
10:20 a.m.: La Grande police received a report of a domestic disturbance on the 3200 block of Columbia Street. An officer responded and determined the matter did not rise to a level of mandatory arrest.
3:21 p.m.: A caller reported a domestic disturbance on the 1200 block of Eighth Street, La Grande. An officer responded and trespassed one person.
10:47 p.m.: La Grande police received a request for a welfare check on the 100 block of Fir Street. An officer found the person, who was OK, and counseled the person on the city’s noise ordinance.
Sunday, March 26
2:04 a.m.: Local law enforcement received notice the Columbus Police Department in Montana arrested Jeramie Lee Gillman, 44, on a Union County warrant for unauthorized reckless driving, three counts of recklessly endangering another person, fleeing and second-degree criminal mischief.
7:20 a.m.: A caller reported a noise complaint on the 2400 block of Riddle Road, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and counseled two people for disorderly conduct.
9:16 a.m.: A caller on the 2700 block of Gekeler Lane, La Grande, reported getting a deer out of a fence.
9:17 a.m.: A La Grande police officer saw vehicles with slashed tires on the 2800 block of Third Street. The officer took a report for criminal mischief. La Grande police also took reports for criminal mischief later in the day on the 2600 block of Third Street and the 900 block of Y Avenue.
7:33 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about a domestic disturbance on the 500 block of Washington Avenue. Officers responded and the parties separated.
