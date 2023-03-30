Monday, March 27
8:47 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a request for contact about an aggressive dog on the 800 block of Penn Avenue in La Grande. The animal enforcement officer made contact and explained the available options.
10:06 a.m.: A caller reported a burglary at a residence on the 2000 block of First Street. in La Grande. A police officer responded and logged the incident.
11:05 a.m.: La Grande police received a call about an injury accident at Island Avenue and Interstate 84. Medical was dispatched and a report was taken.
11:26 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office took a report of possible animal neglect on the 1500 block of Albany Street in La Grande. The animal enforcement officer responded and searched the area but was unable to locate anything.
1:13 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about an injury accident at Washington Avenue and Greenwood Street. Medical was dispatched and officers responded to take a report.
1:28 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a suspended driver on Yarrington Road in Elgin. A deputy responded and arrested Matthew Tucker, 44, for misdemeanor driving while suspended.
2:39 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about a stolen four-wheeler on the 3600 block of Second Street. An officer responded and took a report.
6:20 p.m.: Someone called La Grande police about two transient individuals at G Avenue and Fourth Street who have been known to fight. An officer advised.
7:01 p.m.: Union County Search and Rescue assisted Umatilla County with a search. The missing person was located.
7:07 p.m.: A caller from the 3100 block of Walnut Street, La Grande, reported a neighbor using a loudspeaker to scold people about their dogs’ behavior. A police officer reached out and explained the options available.
7:39 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about someone doing drugs at the Elgin Recycling Center. A deputy responded and the report appeared to be unfounded.
7:48 p.m.: An officer responded to Becky’s Burger Barn, La Grande, for an alarm and determined the building was secure.
8:06 p.m.: La Grande police received a report of an alarm at FedEx. Officers responded and found the alarm had been set off by an employee.
10:19 p.m.: A caller on the 100 block of Willow Street, La Grande, reported a residence being paint balled. A La Grande police officer reached out to the reporting party and learned they were able to wash off the paint but wanted an extra patrol in the area.
10:55 p.m.: La Grande police took a report of an alarm at Les Schwab Tire Center. An officer responded and contacted the party responsible for the building. The building was secure and the alarm was reset.
11:13 p.m.: A caller reported a subject yelling and making threats on the 1600 block of Fourth Street. La Grande police officers responded and spoke with the subject who said they had not been yelling. Officers advised the person to keep it down.
Tuesday, March 28
7:30 a.m.: La Grande police received a request for contact from someone on the 600 block of 18th Street regarding a runaway juvenile. An officer reached out and took a report.
9:46 a.m.: A caller on the 65400 block of Booth Lane in La Grande reported a trespass to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded and four subjects were trespassed.
11:19 a.m.: Sheep were reported to be loose at Highway 82 and Courtney Lane in Imbler. The animal enforcement officer notified the owners.
11:49 a.m.: Dispatch received a report of gunshots at McAlister Road and Buchanan Lane. La Grande police officers and Union County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene. The subject was found and counseled.
4:04 p.m.: A caller on the 1600 block of Fourth Street reported a neighbor was yelling and banging on the walls. A La Grande police officer responded and the subject quieted down.
4:21 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of possible animal abuse on the 300 block of Fourth Street in La Grande. The animal enforcement officer reached out and took information.
4:53 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about possible animal abuse on the 61300 block of Blackhawk Trail Lane in La Grande. The animal enforcement officer made contact and took information.
7:35 p.m.: A caller from the 2200 block of Cove Avenue, La Grande, reported receiving threats from a neighbor. An officer reached out and explained the available options.
9:29 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about a woman screaming in the street on the 200 block of Aquarius Way. Officers responded and arrested Michelle Daniels, 58, for second-degree disorderly conduct.
9:52 p.m.: A caller reported a suspicious male in the dumpster at Country West Apartments, La Grande. An officer responded and the male left on a bicycle.
9:31 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a man and woman yelling at each other on South Seventh Avenue in Elgin. A deputy responded and determined the situation was only verbal. The male subject was intoxicated and counseled.
11:24 p.m.: Curry County Police Department arrested Benjamin Larsen, 36, on two Union County failure to appear warrants. The first charged second-degree theft and the second charged third-degree theft.
