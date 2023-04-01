Wednesday, March 29
4:18 a.m.: La Grande police received a noise complaint on the 100 block of Willow Street. Officers responded and arrested Patrick Walker, 39, on a state parole board warrant.
7:05 a.m.: A caller from the 300 block of East Electric Street in Union reported a theft from a vehicle. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took a report.
11:51 a.m.: La Grande police received a call about garbage dumped on the 500 block of 16th Street. An officer responded, but there was nothing in the trash to identify the owner.
2:31 p.m.: While lodged in Union County Jail, Roman Cosovan, 30, was arrested by La Grande police on a Umatilla County failure to appear warrant. Original charges included attempt to elude, reckless driving, three counts of recklessly endangering and recklessly endangering highway workers.
6:27 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a request for a welfare check on the 2400 block of Riddle Road in La Grande. A deputy responded and determined that everyone appeared to be fine.
7:27 p.m.: La Grande police received a call reporting a careless driver on the 1300 block of Cherry Street. An officer responded and the juveniles agreed to go home.
8:48 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about an out-of-control juvenile on the 1000 block of Frontier Court. An officer responded and the situation was resolved.
8:51 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kyle Waldron, 37, on an Oregon state parole board warrant.
10:22 p.m.: La Grande police received a noise complaint on the 1600 block of Fourth Street. An officer responded and the subject agreed to keep the volume down.
10:41 p.m.: La Grande police took a report of criminal mischief on the 700 block of 18th Street. An officer responded and information was exchanged.
Thursday, March 30
9:48 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a loose horse on the 70700 block of Palmer Junction Road in Elgin. The animal enforcement officer advised and will follow up.
10:04 a.m.: A caller reported to La Grande police a homeless camp on the 1600 block of Madison Avenue. An officer responded and the subjects agreed to move along.
2:21 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about possible animal neglect on the 1400 block of Monroe Avenue in La Grande. The animal enforcement officer responded and determined the dog was not in immediate danger.
3:30 p.m.: La Grande police took a report about a scam call on the 900 block of Division Avenue. An officer reached out and determined there was no crime.
4:24 p.m.: While lodged in Union County Jail, Cassandra Stellings, 29, was arrested by La Grande police on a secret indictment warrant charging first-degree forgery and negotiating a bad check.
4:44 p.m.: A caller reported a disturbance on the 200 block of Cedar Street in Elgin to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded and arrested one person for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
6:34 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about harassment on the 1600 block of Fourth Street. An officer reached out and notified the appropriate parties.
7:38 p.m.: A caller reported to La Grande police a suspicious unoccupied vehicle at the Dollar Tree on Island Avenue. An officer responded and found the vehicle was secure and left a message for the registered owner.
