Friday, March 3
9:14 a.m.: La Grande police received a report of a homeless camp near Second Street and Interstate 84. An officer responded and the subject was advised to clean up the area. The officer gave the subject a referral card.
9:40 a.m.: La Grande police took a report of a suspicious vehicle near the 1800 block of Gekeler Lane. An officer responded and the subject agreed to move the trailer.
10:20 a.m.: When responding to a domestic disturbance call in La Grande, Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ericka Henderson, 52, on charges of fourth-degree assault.
10:29 a.m.: Oregon State Police arrested Tyler Schaffer, 29, at Highway 82 and Rinehart Lane in Elgin on a Union County warrant.
11:11 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a license plate found on the 62000 block of Lakeview Lane in La Grande. A deputy responded and retrieved the license plate.
12:45 p.m.: La Grande police held a briefing about suspicious activity on University Boulevard.
3:59 p.m.: Oregon State Police arrested Thomas Hodgson, 63, on a Union County probation violation warrant charging driving under the influence of intoxicants, driving while suspended or revoked, four counts of giving false information to an officer and refusal to take a breath test.
4:55 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about someone with dementia who was missing from the 1500 block of Adams Avenue. The responding officer located the subject and returned them to their family.
9:36 p.m.: Someone near the 1600 block of Seventh Street called La Grande police about a male and female screaming at each other. Officers responded and found that the female subject had already left. Police determined the situation was verbal only and asked the other subject to keep it down.
10:07 p.m.: La Grande police responded to a call about a male subject causing a disturbance near the 900 block of Sunset Drive. The officer reported that the man was going home and refused to cooperate.
10:34 p.m.: When responding to a report of a disturbance on the 300 block of Jefferson Avenue, La Grande police warned a male subject for disorderly conduct.
Saturday, March 4
1:25 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a juvenile causing a disturbance on the 700 block of North Bellwood Street in Union. A deputy made contact and explained available options.
1:55 a.m.: La Grande police received a call about a subject in a mental health crisis on the 3000 block of Umatilla Street. The responding officers provided assistance to the subject and explained available options.
2:20 a.m.: La Grande police were called about a fight that occurred on the 1800 block of G Avenue. Officers responded, but everyone was gone upon arrival.
1:02 p.m.: La Grande police received a report of a person in a crisis and notified the Center for Human Development Inc.
2:45 p.m.: A caller reported a male was knocking on doors at Blue Springs Crossing, Island City. A Union County sheriff’s deputy checked the area but did not find anyone.
5:33 p.m.: A caller reported there was a wheelchair under the Interstate 84 overpass on Second Street in La Grande. Dispatch advised police.
Sunday, March 5
1:59 p.m.: A caller reported a barking dog on the 2100 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer responded and determined this was a law enforcement matter.
4:46 p.m.: La Grande police responded to a residence on the 2600 block of May Lane for a disturbance. Officers determined it was verbal only and the parties agreed to remain separated.
7:13 p.m.: La Grande police responded to a residence on the 300 block of 20th Street for a disturbance. Officers counseled the people involved.
7:49 p.m.: The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a disturbance on the 600 block of Second Street, North Powder. A deputy responded and the subjects separated.
9:36 p.m.: A caller asked to speak to law enforcement about an assault at Luckys Place, Island City. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took information.
