Monday, March 6
8:04 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a civil disturbance on the 800 block of North Benson Street in Union. A deputy responded and a compromise was reached.
9:48 a.m.: La Grande police received a request for assistance with a person possibly experiencing mental illness on the 3000 block of Umatilla Street. Rachel McCall, 41, was arrested for fourth-degree assault, third-degree escape and resisting arrest.
11:01 a.m.: La Grande police received a call about unlawful entry into a motor vehicle on the 1700 block of Glacier Street. An officer made contact and took a report.
1:10 p.m.: Someone on the 1900 block of Adams Avenue reported a trespass situation to La Grande police. The responding officer warned the subject and they left the area.
1:20 p.m.: A Union County deputy self-dispatched to a domestic disturbance at Walmart. The situation was determined to be verbal only.
2:33 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about loose horses near Blackhawk Trail Lane and Mount Glenn Road in La Grande. The animal enforcement officer responded and the situation was resolved.
2:41 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about a suspicious circumstance near the 1900 block of Cove Avenue. An officer responded, but the vehicle was gone upon arrival.
3:28 p.m.: La Grande police cited Macario Ibarra, 40, in lieu of lodging on a failure to appear warrant originally charging second-degree criminal mischief.
8:35 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a hit-and-run by a semi truck at Flying J Travel Center. A deputy responded and took a report.
Tuesday, March 7
5:24 a.m.: A disabled vehicle on the 900 block of Second Street in North Powder requested assistance from the Union County Sheriff’s office. A deputy made contact and provided assistance.
8:08 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a barking dog on the 700 block on M Avenue in La Grande. The animal enforcement officer provided a bark log to the reporting party and will follow up.
9:23 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office was called about a wildlife issue with wolves at the 76500 block of Palmer Junction Road in Elgin.
12:09 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of animal neglect on the 2300 block of Q Avenue in La Grande. The animal enforcement officer made contact and explained the available options.
12:42 p.m.: A La Grande police officer noticed an old homeless encampment near Cherry Street and the railroad crossing. An officer will work on abatement.
12:57 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding suspicious circumstances on the 1100 block of South Main Street in Union. A deputy made contact and will follow up.
2:55 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office took a case number to investigate the theft of fuel from the 10100 block of North McAlister Road in Island City.
5:06 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a runaway from the 800 block of Main Street in Cove. A deputy responded and the juvenile returned.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.