Wednesday, March 8
6:52 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible missing person from the 900 block of Evanston Street in Elgin. A deputy made contact and will follow up.
9:43 a.m.: La Grande police arrested Justin Pen, 31, while lodged in Union County Jail on a probation violation warrant. The original charges were second-degree burglary and first-degree theft.
11:33 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office took a report of child neglect in Island City.
1:55 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the 800 block of North 15th Avenue in Elgin about possible animal neglect. The animal enforcement officer made contact and will follow up.
2:34 p.m.: A bike theft on the 2900 block of Depot Street was reported to La Grande police.
2:50 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about possible animal abuse on the 500 block of Patton Street in Summerville. The animal enforcement officer responded and took information.
2:59 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a sex crime complaint from Union.
3:13 p.m.: La Grande police arrested Elijah Romer, 40, while lodged in Union County Jail on a probation violation warrant. The original charge was of second-degree disorderly conduct.
4:50 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about drug paraphernalia on the 3000 block of Gekeler Lane. An officer responded and provided options.
Thursday, March 9
5:39 a.m.: A report of possible found property at Buchanan Lane and South McAlister Road was reported to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy responded and determined it was trash.
10:21 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a civil issue on the 67700 block of Shaw Creek Road in Elgin. A deputy made contact and explained available options.
1:09 p.m.: During a field investigation on the 2200 block of Island Avenue, La Grande police arrested Frank Dickerson, 41, on a Union County probation violation warrant. The original charges were fourth-degree assault, tampering with a witness and first-degree intimidation.
2:04 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a dog found at 18th Street and Adams Avenue in La Grande. An animal enforcement officer responded and took the dog to the shelter.
3:35 p.m.: La Grande police received a sex crime complaint.
4:19 p.m.: La Grande police arrested Ronald Mcelvain, 57, on two Union County failure to appear warrants. The first was on original charges of second-degree trespass and second-degree theft. The second was on charges of theft of services and second-degree criminal mischief.
5:27 p.m.: A burglary alarm went off at a property on the 1400 block of Gekeler Lane. La Grande police officers and sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and determined it was a false alarm.
6:22 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael Altherr, 39, on charges of fourth-degree assault, harassment and interfering with making a report.
7:32 p.m.: La Grande police took a report of a juvenile disturbance on the 1400 block of X Avenue. An officer responded and the subject was counseled.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.