Monday, May 1
7:56 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received an animal complaint on the 69500 block of Summerville Road. The animal enforcement officer responded and logged the information.
8:35 a.m: La Grande police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on the 700 block of 12th Street. The parties separated and the situation did not require an arrest.
9:36 a.m.: During a field interrogation at Safeway, La Grande police arrested Sean Stellings, 28, for second-degree criminal trespass.
11:39 a.m.: A caller reported a loose horse on the 62100 block of Fruitdale Lane to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. The animal enforcement officer responded, took the information and attempted to locate the owner.
1:41 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about possible drug paraphernalia found on the 2400 block of R Avenue. The responding officer disposed of the item.
2:24 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a child custody issue in Union. A deputy responded and explained the available options.
4:19 p.m.: La Grande police received a complaint of a sex crime.
5:31 p.m.: A caller reported a juvenile disturbance on the 1400 block of X Avenue to La Grande police. Officers responded and resolved the situation.
6:15 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a juvenile issue on the 70300 block of Highway 204 in Elgin. A deputy reached out and explained the options available.
6:43 p.m.: Hood River County Sheriff’s Office arrested Donald Huff, 75, on a Union County failure to appear warrant for original charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, a driving while suspended violation and driving uninsured.
6:51 p.m.: During a traffic stop at Benton Avenue and Birch Street, La Grande police arrested Austin Reynolds, 18, for criminal driving.
8:25 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a dog in livestock on the 2700 block of L Avenue in La Grande. Deputies responded and resolved the situation.
Tuesday, May 2
2:01 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a suspicious vehicle at Sandridge Road and Standley Lane. A deputy responded and determined it was a disabled motorist.
8:40 a.m.: A caller reported a subject causing a disturbance on the 2400 block of R Avenue to La Grande police. The responding officers arrested Robert Taylor, 44, on a Sherman County warrant charging first-degree criminal mischief.
8:49 a.m.: La Grande police received a report of a transient camp on Monroe Avenue. An officer reached out and left a message with the reporting party.
8:54 a.m.: La Grande police received a call about stolen vehicles from the 1400 block of Hall Street. An officer made contact and took a report.
10:33 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a runaway in Union. A deputy responded and the runaway returned to their mother.
10:51 a.m.: La Grande police arrested Levi Kast, 32, on a Union County warrant.
10:54 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a burglary of a residence on the 600 block of North Eighth Avenue in Elgin. A deputy responded and performed follow up.
11:48 a.m.: La Grande police received a call about an assault that had previously occurred on the 2900 block of First Street. An officer reached out and took a report for harassment.
12:53 p.m.: A caller reported abandoned vehicles at McAlister Road and Foothill Road to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. The responding deputy found that the subjects were waiting for help to arrive and then would be moving on.
3:51 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about an aggressive dog on Craig Loop in Summerville. The animal enforcement officer reached out and will follow up.
3:57 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of child abuse in Union.
4:21 p.m.: A caller reported a domestic disturbance on the 3200 block of Columbia Street to La Grande police. The responding officers arrested Kristion Owen, 23, for harassment.
4:29 p.m.: While lodged in Union County Jail, Justin Ransford, 26, was arrested on two Umatilla County failure to appear warrants. Original charges include second-degree failure to appear and second-degree disorderly conduct.
5:30 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a juvenile creating a disturbance on the 10300 block of South Sterling Street in Island City. A deputy responded and counseled the juvenile.
8:12 p.m.: During a traffic stop on Greenwood Street, Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Johnny Snyder, 40, on an Oregon State Parole Board warrant for a parole violation.
11:18 p.m.: A caller reported a disturbance on the 2100 block of Walnut Street to La Grande police. Officers responded and determined the situation was verbal only.
