Wednesday, May 10
5:29 a.m.: A caller reported unlawful entry into a motor vehicle on the 2500 block of May Lane to La Grande police. An officer made contact and logged the information.
7:04 a.m.: La Grande police received a call about the theft of a phone on the 2100 block of Cove Avenue. An officer reached out and discovered the phone had been misplaced and found.
7:07 a.m.: La Grande police responded to a call about a domestic disturbance on the 1900 block of H Avenue. One subject was trespassed.
10:38 a.m.: La Grande police received a call about a suspicious person on the 1200 block of N Avenue. An officer responded and requested that the subject stay out of the road.
2:59 p.m.: A caller reported harassment on the 2400 block of Riddle Road to Union County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy responded and counseled both parties.
3:02 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a dog found on Owsley Canyon Road. The animal enforcement officer reached out and explained the options available.
3:23 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about a possibly missing person. An officer made contact and took the information.
6:43 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a disturbance on the 1700 block of Highway 204 in Elgin. A deputy responded and arrested Marcus Sean Hall, 38, for fourth-degree assault.
7:19 p.m.: Hermiston police arrested Mickkoltin Ray Morrison Haines, 20, on two Union County failure to appear warrants. The original charges included third-degree theft, second-degree theft and second-degree burglary.
Thursday, May 11
2:26 a.m.: La Grande police received a call about a cart in the roadway on Island Avenue that was creating a traffic hazard. An officer responded and the cart was returned to Safeway.
10:12 a.m.: La Grande police arrested Charles Dwain Hatch, 38, while lodged in Union County Jail, for two probation violation warrants. Original charges included first-degree forgery, first-degree theft and second-degree theft.
10:58 a.m.: A caller reported a possibly missing person to La Grande police. An officer made contact and explained the available options.
12:17 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a dog bite that occurred on the 65600 block of Wolf Creek Lane in North Powder. The animal enforcement officer reached out and left a message.
12:46 p.m.: La Grande police received a complaint of a sex crime.
1:20 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about suspicious circumstances at Walmart on Island Avenue. A deputy responded and disposed of drug paraphernalia.
1:24 p.m.: A caller reported a hit-and-run at Willow Street and Cove Avenue to La Grande police. An officer reached out and took a report.
4:26 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dalton Chase Tanzey, 28, on a parole and probation detainer.
5:53 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a runaway from the 2400 block of Riddle Road in La Grande. The responding deputy located the juvenile and notified the parents.
9:19 p.m.: La Grande police took a report about a runaway from the 1000 block of Frontier Court. The juvenile returned home without assistance from law enforcement.
