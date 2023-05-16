Friday, May 12
1:35 a.m.: La Grande police received a call about a domestic disturbance on the 2000 block of Walnut Street. Officers responded and arrested Tobias Allen Knox, 19, for second-degree criminal mischief.
2:30 a.m.: La Grande police received a report of a burglary alarm at the former Rite Aid building on Island Avenue. An officer responded and determined the report was unfounded.
9:07 a.m.: La Grande police received a call about a transient trespassing at Safeway. An officer responded and one subject was trespassed.
9:49 a.m.: La Grande police received a parking complaint at Willow Street and U Avenue. A law enforcement officer made contact and determined the boat was on county property.
12:14 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Troy Ray Powell, 56, on a probation and parole detainer while at Safeway.
1:56 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of possible animal abuse on the 62200 block of Peacock Road in La Grande. The animal enforcement officer responded and will follow up.
2:23 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about harassment on the 1900 block of Birch Street in Elgin. A deputy reached out and took a report.
4:00 p.m.: A caller reported a disturbance happening on the 1800 block of Russell Avenue in La Grande to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded and separated the parties.
4:25 p.m.: La Grande police received a complaint about a sex crime.
5:00 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about an animal complaint on the 600 block of 12th Street in La Grande. The animal enforcement officer responded and reported that the animal did not appear to be in distress.
5:45 p.m.: A Union County sheriff’s deputy was flagged down on the 70600 block of Highway 82 regarding an animal complaint. The situation was resolved.
7:17 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about a possible assault that happened on the 2300 block of Spruce Street. An officer responded and determined that no crime had been committed.
7:44 p.m.: While doing follow-up on the 600 block of North Dewey Street in Union, the Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested James Michael Fitzpatrick, 32, on a probation and parole detainer.
11:00 p.m.: A caller reported a loud party happening at South 17th Street and Division Street in Elgin to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy responded and resolved the situation.
Saturday, May 13
3:14 a.m.: A caller on the 1900 block of Cove Avenue, La Grande, reported juveniles were knocking on doors and running away. Officers searched the area but did not find the knockers.
9:35 a.m.: La Grande police warned people at a transient camp at Island Avenue and Interstate 84 for trespassing.
1:59 p.m.: A caller on the 1000 block of C Avenue, La Grande, reported a dog bite. An officer responded and took a report.
6 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office during a traffic stop at Clark Creek Road, Elgin, arrested Jeffrey Alan Black, 55, for attempt to elude, reckless endangering and reckless driving as well as on a Union County warrant for failure to appear.
11:10 p.m.: La Grande police received a complaint about a loud party on Columbia Street. An officer responded and the subjects agreed to keep the noise down.
Sunday May 14
2:39 a.m.: La Grande police received a complaint about a loud party on the 2000 block of Gekeler Lane. Officers responded and resolved the situation.
8:13 a.m.: A caller reported a suspicious male at Hunter Road and Booth Lane, La Grande. Union County sheriff’s deputies responded and warned the subject for disorderly conduct.
1:22 p.m.: La Grande police received a report of a theft on the 100 block of Fir Street. An officer made contact and determined there was no crime.
4:24 p.m.: Emergency services, including the Union County Sheriff’s Office, responded to Pierce Road and Highway 237, La Grande, on a report of a vehicle crash with injuries.
8:55 p.m. A caller reported loose livestock on the 1700 block of Sixth Street, La Grande. Police responded and located the owner of the animals.
