Wednesday, May 3
6:25 a.m.: La Grande police received a call about a theft at Denny’s. An officer made contact and took a report. Joseph Manseau, 40, was arrested for first-degree theft.
7:19 a.m.: A caller requested a welfare check from La Grande police for someone sleeping in a car on Y Avenue. The responding officer searched the area but was unable to locate anyone.
8:26 a.m.: La Grande police received a call about a homeless camp on Adams Avenue. An officer reached out to the reporting party and attempted to locate the subjects at the camp.
9:16 a.m.: La Grande police responded to a call of a domestic disturbance on the 500 block of Washington Avenue. An officer warned both parties for disorderly conduct and explained the civil options regarding property.
9:32 a.m.: A Union County Sheriff’s deputy self dispatched to a domestic disturbance on Albany Street and North Fifth Avenue in Elgin. The woman refused to communicate, so the deputy attempted to locate the man.
9:46 a.m.: A La Grande police officer self dispatched for a homeless camp on Cherry Street. The officer made contact with the subject and they were warned for trespassing.
10:29 a.m.: During a field interrogation on the 1600 block of 26th Street, La Grande police cited Jacob Canfield, 30, for hit-and-run.
11:11 a.m.: A caller reported an assault on the 2600 block of Bearco Loop to La Grande police. An officer responded and determined the reporting party was the instigator of the altercation.
5:04 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about a traffic hazard at Seventh Street and N Avenue. An officer responded and counseled two juveniles about playing in the road.
5:39 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Austin Haney, 32, on a failure to appear warrant.
6:12 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office trespassed one subject from Elgin school property.
6:32 p.m.: A caller reported a disturbance on the 2600 block of Bearco Loop to La Grande police. Officers responded and arrested one subject for disorderly conduct.
7:17 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about criminal mischief happening on North First Street in Union. A deputy responded and counseled juveniles.
7:38 p.m.: A caller reported possible gunshots at Second Street and A Avenue to La Grande police. An officer responded and determined no crime was committed.
9:00 p.m.: A caller reported a domestic disturbance on the 600 block of Y Avenue to La Grande police. Officers responded and separated the parties. The situation did not rise to the level of a mandatory arrest.
10:42 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a disturbance at Fruitdale Lane and Spooner Road. A deputy responded and determined it was juveniles playing music. The juveniles were counseled.
10:51 p.m.: A caller reported a disturbance on the 1800 block of G Avenue to La Grande police. Officers responded and one subject was cited for driving while suspended.
Thursday, May 4
5:37 a.m.: La Grande police received a call about a trespass situation at Woodgrain on Island Avenue. An officer responded and one subject was trespassed.
9:12 a.m.: A caller reported a restraining order violation at Safeway to La Grande police. The responding officer determined the report was unfounded for the time being.
9:20 a.m.: La Grande police cited Sean Stellings, 28, in lieu of lodging on a Marion County failure to appear warrant. Original charges were a stalking order violation.
12:51 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a subject causing a disturbance on the 10400 block of South Valley Avenue in Island City. A deputy responded and no charges were pressed.
1:56 p.m.: During a traffic stop at Island Avenue and South Walton Road, La Grande police arrested Eric Hautajarvi, 28, for misdemeanor driving while suspended.
2:36 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about harassment happening on North Sixth Avenue in Elgin. A deputy reached out and provided available options.
2:37 p.m.: La Grande police received a report of someone failing to register as a sex offender. An officer made contact and will follow up.
3:45 p.m.: A caller reported to La Grande police the unlawful entry into a motor vehicle that happened on the 1900 block of Greenwood Street. An officer responded and took a report.
4:11 p.m.: La Grande police received a report of a possible drug law violation on the 1800 block of Gekeler Lane. An officer responded and determined that no crime had been committed.
4:33 p.m.: During a field interrogation on Cove Avenue, Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Amanda Shrout, 43, for burglary.
7:32 p.m.: A La Grande police officer counseled a subject after witnessing careless traffic at M Avenue and 21st Street.
10:43 p.m.: Both the La Grande police and fire departments responded to a fire alarm at the Sinclar/Short Stop Xtreme. The situation was resolved.
10:47 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about a possibly missing person. Officers responded and attempted to locate the subject.
