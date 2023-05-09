Thursday, May 4
5:37 a.m.: La Grande police received a call about a trespass situation at Woodgrain on Island Avenue. An officer responded and one subject was trespassed.
9:12 a.m.: A caller reported a restraining order violation at Safeway to La Grande police. The responding officer determined the report was unfounded for the time being.
9:20 a.m.: La Grande police cited Sean Stellings, 28, in lieu of lodging on a Marion County failure to appear warrant. Original charges were a stalking order violation.
1:56 p.m.: During a traffic stop at Island Avenue and South Walton Road, La Grande police arrested Eric Hautajarvi, 28, for misdemeanor driving while suspended.
3:45 p.m.: A caller reported to La Grande police an unlawful entry into a motor vehicle that happened on the 1900 block of Greenwood Street. An officer responded and took a report.
4:33 p.m.: During a field interrogation on Cove Avenue, Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Amanda Shrout, 43, for burglary.
10:43 p.m.: La Grande police and fire departments responded to a fire alarm at the Short Stop Xtreme. The situation was resolved.
Friday, May 5
7:14 a.m.: A caller reported that a wanted person was located on the 900 block of Second Street in North Powder to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy responded, but the subject was not there.
8:15 a.m.: La Grande police received a complaint of a sex crime.
12:18 p.m.: A La Grande police officer and Union County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of a drug law violation on the 2700 block of Cove Avenue. Charles Dwain Hatch, 38, was arrested on a Union County probation violation warrant. Original charges were first-degree theft and second-degree theft.
1:31 p.m.: A caller told La Grande police about mail theft that occurred on the 1600 block of Russell Avenue. An officer responded and took a report.
2:25 p.m.: La Grande police responded to a panic alarm on the 1300 block of Fourth Street. It was determined to be a false alarm.
4:23 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a sex crime in Island City.
9:01 p.m.: Makayla Paige Lafferty, 25, was arrested in Multnomah County on a Union County failure to appear warrant. The original charges were two counts of second-degree theft.
10:07 p.m.: A caller reported a possible trespass happening on the 2700 block of Cove Avenue to La Grande police. Officers and Union County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene. The subject was given permission to retrieve property.
Saturday, May 6
9:18 a.m.: A caller reported the theft of a utility trailer on the 200 block of Spruce Street, La Grande. An officer made contact and took a report.
10:40 a.m.: A caller reported a civil disturbance at a residence on the 1900 block of Cove Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded, explained options and took information.
5:23 p.m.: Local law enforcement received a call about a domestic disturbance on the 2800 block of Spruce Street, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and trespassed one person.
9:52 p.m.: A caller complained about noise on the 2200 block of La Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and the subject agreed to keep the noise down.
Sunday, May 7
1:29 a.m.: A caller complained about a loud party in the area of 69500 Antles Lane, Cove. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded, and the subjects agreed to keep it down.
3:35 p.m.: A caller on Starr Lane, La Grande, reported a dog bit someone. An animal enforcement officer responded and took a report.
5:49 p.m.: Emergency services received a call about reckless burning on the 2100 block of Adams Avenue. An officer alerted the fire department and warned three people for camping and burning.
6:33 p.m.: A caller on North 10th Street, Union, reported dogs were chasing a deer.
8:19 p.m.: La Grande police received a report of trespassers on Harrison Avenue. An officer responded and counseled two juveniles at the scene.
