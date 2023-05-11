Monday, May 8
6:37 a.m.: La Grande police received a call about an ATV stolen on the 2500 block of Cove Avenue. An officer took a report.
9:07 a.m.: A caller reported criminal mischief at 21st Street and Cove Avenue to La Grande police. An officer reached out, and the reporting part just wanted the information documented.
10:28 a.m.: La Grande police received a call about found property on the 1100 block of J Avenue. An officer made contact, and the reporting party agreed to hold on to the property.
10:30 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about an injured dog at M Avenue and 10th Street in La Grande. The animal enforcement officer responded and determined the dog was not injured, just rather old.
11:17 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of possible animal neglect on the 600 block of Fifth Street in North Powder. The animal enforcement officer responded and determined the report was unfounded.
11:36 a.m.: A caller reported drug law violations at Walmart to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy responded and trespassed one subject.
1:58 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a dog found on Highway 203 in Union. The animal enforcement officer responded, and the dog was taken to the shelter.
3:36 p.m.: La Grande police assisted the fire department with a call on the 1600 block of Fourth Street.
4:28 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Thomas Walter Roudebush, 56, on a failure to appear warrant. Original charges included driving under the influence of intoxicants and a violation of the open container in a motor vehicle law.
4:58 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received an animal complaint on the 1800 block of 26th Street in La Grande. The animal enforcement officer responded and resolved the situation.
5:04 p.m.: A caller reported a hit-and-run that occurred on the 2200 block of Island Avenue to La Grande police. An officer reached out and performed follow-up.
5:13 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about a homeless camp at Umatilla Street and Pioneer Drive. An officer responded and resolved the situation.
5:42 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about careless traffic at Poplar Street and Orchard Street in Cove. A deputy reached out and the rules were explained.
7:55 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a runaway from Gaertner Lane in La Grande. A deputy responded and took a report.
9:46 p.m.: A caller reported a car prowler at Fir Street and Jackson Avenue to La Grande police. An officer responded but was unable to locate anyone. Law enforcement provided an extra patrol of the area.
Tuesday, May 9
6:07 a.m.: A caller reported a suspicious vehicle on the 1200 block of Hall Street to La Grande police. The responding officer did not note anything suspicious.
6:31 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary alarm at Sim Shot Virtual Range in Island City. It was determined to be a false alarm.
7:15 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a request for contact about an animal complaint on the 1600 block of Washington Avenue in La Grande. The animal enforcement officer responded and took a report.
8:51 a.m.: A caller reported a possible drug law violation to La Grande police. An officer reached out and determined the report was unfounded.
9:09 a.m.: Law enforcement received a call about a possible runaway in La Grande. An officer made contact and the reporting party agreed to call back if the juvenile did not return.
9:47 a.m.: La Grande police received a call about a stolen bicycle from the 2200 block of Jakob Avenue. An officer reached out and the bike was located.
11:52 a.m.: A Union County Sheriff’s deputy spoke with motorists after seeing a disabled vehicle on Highway 82. The individuals had help on the way.
1:45 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of possible animal neglect on the 600 block of Fourth Street in North Powder. The animal enforcement officer responded and determined the animals were OK.
2:22 p.m.: A caller reported suspicious circumstances on the 2100 block of Adams Avenue to La Grande police. An officer reached out and explained the available options.
2:38 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received an animal complaint on the 2900 block of Oak Street in La Grande. The animal enforcement officer responded and counseled the subject.
5:07 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received an animal complaint on the 2700 block of L Avenue in La Grande. The animal enforcement officer reached out and took information.
6:05 p.m.: A caller reported suspicious circumstances occurring at the Skate Park to La Grande police. The responding officers counseled the juveniles.
6:26 p.m.: A caller reported a possible drug law violation at Safeway to La Grande police. The responding officers did not observe any crime.
7:57 p.m.: La Grande police received a call of a domestic disturbance on the 3200 block of Union Street. Officers responded and determined the situation did not rise to the level of a mandatory arrest.
8:37 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s office received a report of a possible trespass happening on the 300 block of Third Street in Summerville. Deputies responded and determined it was a civil issue.
9:02 p.m.: La Grande police received a noise complaint about loud music on the 2200 block of Cove Avenue. An officer responded and counseled the subjects.
11:01 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about an assault at Walmart in Island City. Both a deputy and La Grande police officers responded. Law enforcement took a report.
