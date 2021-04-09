Wednesday, April 7
7:54 a.m. — A caller reported a suspicious person on the 200 block of North 17th Avenue, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took information.
9:42 a.m. — La Grande police received a non-communicative 911 call. An officer responded and determined it was an accidental call.
3:56 p.m. — A caller asked police to check on the welfare of a person at Jefferson Avenue and Third Street, La Grande. An officer responded and found the subject was just resting.
4:41 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of a possible vehicle theft and counseled a juvenile and parent.
6:29 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary at a business at Union City Park, Union. A deputy responded.
7:49 p.m. — A caller reported a car at the parking lot of Walmart, 11619 Island Ave., Island City, hit someone and left. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact. The subject was not seriously injured and did not want to pursue charges.
Thursday, April 8
7:46 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2000 block of Q Avenue on a report of a fight in progress. Officers cited a 20-year-old man for disorderly conduct.
9:35 a.m. — A caller reported possible animal abuse on the 400 block of North 16th Avenue, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy took a report for animal abuse.
2:29 p.m. — A caller made a complaint about an aggressive dog on the 200 block of North 10th Avenue, Elgin.
7:02 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the Pioneer SK8 Park on a report of a disturbance. Officers warned the subjects involved.
8:45 p.m. — A caller reported a transient was causing issues on the 800 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and told the person to move along.
9:11 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a disturbance in the area of 50200 Highway 203. A sheriff’s deputy made contact and referred the subject to mental health providers.
