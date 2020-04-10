WEDNESDAY
8:35 a.m. — La Grande police received a report about a break-in at a shed on the 1500 block of S Avenue.
9:04 a.m. — A La Grande caller reported vandalism on the 1100 block of Benton Street.
9:22 a.m. — A Summerville caller asked to speak to a Union County sheriff’s deputy about a gun regulation matter. The deputy contacted the caller and explained options.
12:20 p.m. — Grande Ronde Hospital, 900 Sunset Drive, La Grande, reported an accidental gunshot. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
2:44 p.m. — A caller reported juveniles causing a safety hazard on the 200 block of South 12th Street, La Grande. An officer responded, talked to the youth and warned them for driving an all-terrain vehicle in the city limits.
3:51 p.m. — An Elgin resident reported a burglary on the 1300 block of Baltimore Street. A Union County sheriff’s deputy contacted the caller and will follow up.
11:32 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1400 block of Adams Avenue on a report of loud music, but the scene was quiet upon arrival.
THURSDAY
3:45 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a domestic disturbance on the 1500 block of Adams Avenue. Officers separated the parties and determined they had been arguing.
8:45 a.m. — A caller on the 64000 block of Mount Glen Road, La Grande, reported a dog harassing livestock. An animal enforcement officer responded, tethered the dog and left a business card for the dog’s owner.
11:51 a.m.— La Grande police arrested a 15-year-old boy on two Union County juvenile warrants — one for unlawful possession of a firearm and the other for second-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree theft and one count of second-degree criminal mischief.
12:59 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of vandalism at the Mount Glen Cemetery, La Grande. The sheriff’s office took down information and will follow up.
3:51 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1100 block of Adams Avenue for a burglary of a garage. An officer took a report.
6:34 p.m. — A Union caller on the 500 block of East Arch Street reported a dog bit someone. An animal enforcement officer will follow up.
7:16 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a domestic disturbance in the area of 20 Highway 294, Elgin. Deputies could not respond due to the road closure, so the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office handled the call.
11:28 p.m. — A caller complained about too much noise on the 1500 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. Officers responded and warned people at the scene for being loud.
