Wednesday, April 14
8:37 a.m. — A caller reported goats were loose on the 1300 block of South Third Street, Union.
1:46 p.m. — A caller reported the possible theft of a companion animal on the 100 block of West Arch Street, Union.
4:02 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of illegal dumping of garbage on the 1400 block of Fourth Street. An officer responded and located a suspect, who removed the trash.
4:25 p.m. — A caller on the 1600 block of Carolyn Terrace, Elgin, reported an ongoing problem with a teen burning garbage along the ditch line. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and did not observe any burned garbage but advised the caller to report when it happens.
5:34 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an aggressive dog on the 800 block of North First Street, Union. An animal enforcement officer responded and warned the dog owner.
7:11 p.m. — A resident on the 1100 block of Bryan Street, Cove, reported youths shooting airsoft guns at a house. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded, contacted the parents of the juveniles and resolved the situation.
9:45 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the Summerville Store and Tavern, 301 Main St., Summerville, for a male who was out of control. The deputy trespassed the subject, who left.
10:41 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 700 block of Adams Avenue on a complaint about loud music and people yelling in the street. Officers did not hear any loud noises but contacted the tenant who said they would keep it down.
Thursday, April 15
3:44 a.m. — A La Grande police officer responded to the 800 block of 14th Street to check a building that had a light on inside. The officer found no problems at the site.
8:36 a.m. — A caller asked to speak to an officer about an assault at the Pioneer SK8 Park. An officer made contact and took a report.
11:49 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a request for a welfare check on a Cove resident. A deputy responded and everything was fine.
7:13 p.m. — A La Grande resident reported possible stalking. An officer made contact and referred the situation to the courts. Police also agreed to provide extra patrol.
8:50 p.m. — Law enforcement responded to the 600 block of Second Street, Cove, on a report of a disturbance. Police found the matter did not rise to a level of mandatory arrest.
