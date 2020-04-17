WEDNESDAY
12:51 a.m. — A caller reported a possible domestic disturbance on the 2400 block of Riddle Road, La Grande. Law enforcement arrived and talked to the people involved.
10:04 a.m. — A La Grande resident on the 1500 block of 21st Street complained about loud music. A La Grande police officer and Union County sheriff’s deputy arrived and resolved the problem.
THURSDAY
9:55 a.m. — A caller reported a burglary on the 62000 block of Chandler Lane, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy contacted the caller and planned to follow up.
2:16 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of vandalism on the 2200 block of Fir Street.
8:52 p.m. — Law enforcement and emergency services responded to a traffic crash on Foxhill Road, La Grande. Brandon R. Gaines, 35, suffered minor injuries and received a citation for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
10:50 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2900 block of Third Street on a report of a car prowler in the area. An officer did not find anyone suspicious.
FRIDAY
12:17 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a possible disturbance on the 2400 block of R Avenue.
