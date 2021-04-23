Wednesday, April 21
6:10 a.m. — A person waived down a La Grande police officer on the 2700 block of Bearco Loop to report a suspicious person. The officer checked out the situation and determined the person was a resident.
11:17 a.m. — A caller reporting finding drug paraphernalia on the 700 block of Palmer Avenue, La Grande. An officer made contact and resolved the situation.
11:59 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a theft on the 1100 block of Frontier Court. An officer made contact and took a report.
12:08 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 800 block of Spring Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance. Police arrested Christina Marie Shelley, 32, of La Grande, for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
3:48 p.m. — La Grande police received a request for assistance regarding stalking. A detective made contact.
4:53 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle from the 1300 block of Cherry Street, La Grande. An officer responded and took a report.
6:20 p.m. — A caller reported someone threatened an employee at the mill in Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and arranged for extra patrols.
Thursday, April 22
8:14 a.m. — A caller reported livestock on the loose in the area of Curtis Road and Union Junction Lane, Union.
10:29 a.m. — Emergency services responded to the 1900 block of Y Avenue, La Grande, for a traffic crash with reports of an injury. Police took a report.
1 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office on the 2200 block of Island Avenue, La Grande, arrested Michael Lance Bouska, 31 of La Grande, on five Union County warrants for failure to appear in five cases, including misdemeanor theft and trespass and felonies of first-degree forgery.
2:04 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to a report in Union of a person suffering from a mental health issue. The person agreed to go to Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande.
4:19 p.m. — A caller reported an attempted burglary in progress at Woodruff's Custom Furniture & Cabinetry, 2407 E. Q Ave., La Grande. Local law enforcement responded, but no suspect was at the scene.
4:50 p.m. — The La Grande Police Department on the 2200 block of Adams Avenue arrested a 46-year-old local man on a Union County warrant for a probation violation and arrested Levi Westley Albert Fine, 26, no fixed address, on four warrants: a Union County warrant for third-degree; a Malheur County warrant for failure to appear on a charge of hit-and-run; a Wallowa County warrant for a probation violation stemming from an assault charge; and a warrant out of Lewis and Clark County, Montana, for aggravated assault with a weapon and burglary.
9:26 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a dog that was lost 4 miles north of La Grande. A subsequent report came in that someone found the dog.
