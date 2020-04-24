WEDNESDAY
9:19 a.m. — A caller asked to speak to a La Grande police officer about vandalism on the 900 block of O Avenue.
10:56 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of vandalism on the 300 block of Fourth Street.
11:35 a.m. — La Grande police cited a 48-year-old woman for second-degree custodial interference, a misdemeanor.
11:41 a.m. — La Grande police took a report of vandalism on the 1600 block of First Street.
4:01 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1000 block of Main Street, Union, on a report of a disturbance. Deputies separated the parties and explained options.
10:46 p.m. — An Elgin caller reported an assault on the 900 block of Alder Street. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
11:19 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 60100 block of Morgan Lake Road on a report of a burglary. Deputies arrested Julien Daniel Lopez, 21, of La Grande, for first-degree burglary and first-degree theft and on a warrant.
