Wednesday, March 31
12:07 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on the 1500 block of Fifth Street and arrested Jennifer Marie Hopwood, 23, of La Grande, for fourth-degree assault.
1:37 p.m. — La Grande police received a call from La Grande Gold & Silver, 2212 Island Ave., No 108, about the recovery of stolen property. An officer took a report.
7:19 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop at Adams Avenue and Fourth Street, La Grande, and arrested Dean Michael Duquette, 57, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
9:35 p.m. — A caller reported a noisy disturbance at Union City Park, Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and resolved the situation.
Thursday, April 1
1:29 a.m. — A caller on the 2900 block of Third Street, La Grande, reported possible gunshots. Officers responded and found the source of noise.
1:38 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1000 block of Benton Avenue for a domestic disturbance. Officers took a report.
9:04 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an ongoing animal complaint on the 1200 block of Jasper Street, Cove. The sheriff made contact and took information.
1:37 p.m. — La Grande police cited Michael Lance Bouska, 31, on five Union County warrants for failure to appear in several cases, including on charges of disorderly conduct, theft and forgery.
3:47 p.m. — A caller reported a traffic hazard on the 200 block of Greenwood Street, La Grande. Police notified the city public works department regarding a stop sign and Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative about a power pole.
7:09 p.m. — Emergency services responded to Hunter Road and Monroe Lane north of La Grande for a vehicle crash involving injuries. The Union County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
9:26 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a trailer from the 1800 block of X Avenue, La Grande. An officer made contact and tried to find the trailer.
10:51 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle from the 1900 block of N Avenue, La Grande. An officer made contact and took a report.
