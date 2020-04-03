WEDNESDAY
5:55 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1200 block of Hall Street on a request to assist with a runaway. Officers took a report for custodial interference.
6:25 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1400 block of Adams Avenue on a report of suspicious circumstances. Police took a report for unauthorized entry into a vehicle and issued a citation for criminal mischief.
12:06 p.m. — A caller on the 1700 block of U Avenue, La Grande, complained about a stray dog. An animal enforcement officer returned the dog to its owner and gave a warning.
2:02 p.m. — Law enforcement received a report about a malfunctioning traffic light at Walton Road and Island Avenue, Island City.
7:10 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of vandalism at Booth Lane and Mount Glen Road, La Grande. A deputy checked and determined the report was unfounded.
10:10 p.m. — A caller in Cove reported a possible felon in possession of a firearm. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took down information.
THURSDAY
8:07 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1600 block of L Avenue for a domestic disturbance and separated the people involved.
9:56 a.m. — A caller reported a man caused a disturbance on the 100 block of Elm Street, La Grande. Officers responded, and the man returned to his home.
12:07 p.m. — La Grande police responded to another disturbance, this one on the 2000 block of Alder Street, and separated the parties involved.
12:11 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a domestic disturbance at Second Street and Y Avenue. Officers checked the area but did not find anyone.
3:56 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of a fight at Eastern Oregon University, 1 University Blvd., and took a report.
4:34 p.m. — An Elgin caller on the 800 block of North First Street reported vandalism. A Union County sheriff’s deputy took a report.
5:15 p.m. — A caller complained about a careless driver on a four-wheeler on the 2000 block of X Avenue, La Grande.
8:38 p.m. — La Grande police received a call about a possibly intoxicated driver at Island Avenue and Portland Street.
FRIDAY
1:17 a.m. — La Grande police received a request to help with a possibly mentally ill person on the 1500 block of Adams Avenue. The person was gone by the time officers arrived.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.