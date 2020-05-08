WEDNESDAY
6:39 a.m. — A La Grande police officer responded to the 2800 block of Spruce Street for a tree that created a hazard.
11:24 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office took a report of vandalism on the 500 block of South Main Street, Union.
11:37 a.m. — A caller reported a dog killed some chickens on the 200 block of B Street, North Powder.
12:45 p.m. — Campers about 4 miles north of La Grande received warnings for criminal mischief and camping outside a designated campground.
3:22 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a restraining order violation on the 1500 block of 21st Street. An officer responded.
9:10 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle theft on Catherine Creek Lane, Union.
THURSDAY
10:25 a.m. — La Grande police took a report for vandalism on the 2100 block of Aries Lane.
2:05 p.m. — A caller complained about a goat near the road on the 2800 block of Highway 203, Union. The animal enforcement officer spoke to the goat’s owner.
3:54 p.m. — A caller reported animal abuse on the 1600 block of Albany Street, La Grande. The animal enforcement officer counseled the people involved.
7:53 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible explosion on the 73400 block of Gordon Creek Road, Elgin.
9:59 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to an Elgin location for a juvenile causing a disturbance.
