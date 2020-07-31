WEDNESDAY, JULY 29
8:03 a.m. — A caller reported a stoplight was malfunctioning at the intersection of Island Avenue and Walton Road, Island City. The dispatch center advised the Oregon Department of Transportation about it.
1:59 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of neglected horses on the 800 block of North Eighth Avenue, Elgin.
2:27 p.m. — A caller reported goats on the loose on the 69500 block of Heritage Lane, Cove. The animal enforcement officer contacted their owner, who agreed to retrieve them.
3:39 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of two dogs inside a hot vehicle on the 3000 block of Island Avenue. The vehicle was gone by the time the animal enforcement officer arrived.
5:11 p.m. — A caller reported dogs in a hot car on the 1900 block of Cove Avenue, La Grande. The animal enforcement officer resolved the problem.
5:33 p.m. — A caller reported a dead cow at Union Junction Lane and Curtis Road, Union.
6 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary on a non-residential structure on the 73000 block of Catherine Creek Lane, Union.
THURSDAY, JULY 30
7:50 a.m. — Cattle were loose in the area of the 62100 block of Igo Lane, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and contacted the owner of the cattle.
1:46 p.m. — A Union resident on the 400 block of East Fulton Street reported possible mail theft.
4:23 p.m. — A caller reported loose livestock in the area of the 69500 block of Heritage Lane, Cove.
6:27 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of animal abuse on the 500 block of Detroit Street, Elgin. The subjects were not abusing the dog, but the deputy warned them for trespassing.
11:48 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a loud party on the 1200 block of V Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.