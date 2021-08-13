Wednesday, Aug. 11
9:02 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1300 block of Z Avenue on a report of a disturbance. Officers separated the parties.
10:47 a.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 200 block of North Main Street, Union, on a report of a domestic disturbance. Deputies separated the parties and resolved the situation for the time being.
11:29 a.m. — A caller reported a transient camp on the 2600 block of Island Avenue, La Grande.
11:52 a.m. — A caller reported a suspicious transient on the 2600 block of Island Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and will follow up.
1:47 p.m. — A caller reported animal cruelty on the 1100 block of O Avenue, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and gave options.
3:03 p.m. — A caller reported animal cruelty on the 1800 block of U Avenue, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer responded and gave options.
5:03 p.m. — A caller reported tools scattered in the road at McAlister Road and Gekeler Lane, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and cleared the debris.
5:57 p.m. — A resident on the 2600 block of May Lane, La Grande, told police a neighbor has been verbally abusive. A La Grande police officer contacted the resident and the Center for Human Development, which will handle the matter.
7:23 p.m. — A caller told La Grande police someone on the 1700 block of Adams Avenue threw a beer at his car. An officer responded and took a report.
7:42 p.m. — A La Grande police officer saw a vehicle with trash all around it at Safeway, 2111 Adams Ave. The officer tagged the car for removal.
Thursday, Aug. 12
12:05 a.m. — A La Grande resident on the 900 block of Z Avenue reported a person walked into their home and left. Officers responded but did not find the trespasser.
8:51 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle and trailer from the 63300 block of Watson Road, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took a report.
10:36 a.m. — A La Grande caller reported a sex crime. An officer responded and took a report.
2:49 p.m. — A caller reported a dog in distress inside a locked vehicle on the 200 block of Depot Street, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and counseled the dog’s owner.
3:28 p.m. — A La Grande caller reported a sex crime. An officer made contact and took a report.
4:22 p.m. — The Union County sheriff’s office received a complaint about harassment at Union City Park. A deputy responded and counseled two juveniles.
7:44 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a theft on the 1400 block of Jackson Avenue. An officer made contact and took a report.
10:58 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 2100 block of Adams Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance. Police determined this did not rise to the level of a crime.
