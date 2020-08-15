WEDNESDAY, AUG. 12
12:54 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of theft of a four wheeler on the 2700 block of Oak Street. The four wheeler was recovered near the residence.
3:14 p.m. — An animal enforcement officer responded to a report of a loose dog at First and West Bryan streets in Union. The dog was returned to the owner.
6:54 p.m. — La Grande police arrested Caleb Robert Nelson, 27, at Misty Avenue and 26th Street on a Union County warrant for a probation violation on an original charge of felon in possession of a weapon.
THURSDAY, AUG. 13
12:10 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of someone pulling garbage out of the dumpster and throwing it on the ground on the 2000 block of Cove Avenue. The situation was resolved.
8:14 a.m. — La Grande police cited Mark Alan Paxton, 49, for offensive littering in Max Square.
11:02 a.m. — Animal enforcement officers took a report of three abandoned dogs on the 500 block of East Fir Street, Union.
12:03 p.m. — The Baker County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brazin Charles Wellington, 25, on two Union County warrants charging failure to appear on an original charge of theft and failure to appear warrant.
6:13 p.m. — La Grande police arrested Devin Matthew Loree for felony possession of meth and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at Washington Avenue and Second Street.
