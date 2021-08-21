Wednesday, Aug. 18
12:04 a.m. — A La Grande police officer observed a transient camp at Monroe and Island Avenues and warned one person for trespass.
6:39 a.m. — La Grande police took a report for offensive littering on the 2100 block of Adams Avenue.
9:18 a.m. — A caller on the 62500 block of Mount Glen Road, La Grande, asked to speak to someone about finding kittens. An animal enforcement officer made contact and explained options.
10:25 a.m. — A caller reported a disturbance on the 1000 block of Jackson Avenue, La Grande, involving juveniles. Officers responded and separated the parties.
3:01 p.m. — Oregon State Police assisted the Union County Sheriff’s Office in Baker County with the arrest of Aubrey Scott Fryman, 35, for felony and misdemeanor fleeing, reckless driving, reckless endangering, driving while suspended and resisting arrest.
7:04 p.m. — La Grande police took a report of a sex crime.
11:42 p.m. — A caller reported a disturbance involving a juvenile on the 1000 block of Jackson Avenue, La Grande. Officers responded, resolved the situation and explained options.
Thursday, Aug. 19
9:13 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2300 block of Adams Avenue on a report of a fraud and took information.
12:28 p.m. — A caller reported an injured deer on the 400 block of F Avenue, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer responded and disposed of the deer.
1:32 p.m. — La Grande police arrested Albert Jared Horne, 23, on a Union County warrant charging probation violation. Police also arrested Horne for vehicle theft, two counts of escape and disorderly conduct.
2:10 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1900 block of Penn Avenue on a report of gunshots. Police did not locate anyone shooting.
3:32 p.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 300 block of North First Street, Union, for a residential burglary. Deputies checked to make sure no suspects were in the house and took a report.
10:37 p.m. — A caller reported a disturbance on the 90 block of West Hawthorne Drive, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and arrested a 35-year-old man for fourth-degree assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.